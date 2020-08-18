Count Dancing With the Stars among the shows that plan to be back on the air in the fall, no matter what: ABC's long-running dance competition announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday that it'll be twirling back into our hearts beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

DWTS didn't share the names of the celebrities who'll be competing in Season 29, but the show did reveal which pro dancers we'll see on the floor. We will see the return of Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach who will be getting celebrity partners for the first time. True to his word, Maksim Chmerkovskiy isn't returning, but his wife Peta Murgatroyd will be vying for The Mirror Ball Trophy.

Of course, Season 29 has already provided us with some big surprises off the bat. Tyra Banks will host (and executive produce) this season, replacing longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. And Dancing with the Stars has yet to reveal exactly what measures it's taking to combat coronavirus, which will almost certainly translate to changes to the show as we know it, if only the live studio audience. The previous seasons of DWTS have definitely provided us with plenty of shocks and surprises, so it's fair to say Season 29 will take the element of surprise to the next level.

Here's the dancer lineup:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, Dancing with the Stars Photo: Eric McCandless, ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABE. Episodes will appear the next day on Hulu.