We probably should have known that when Dancing with the Stars upset the natural order by replacing its longtime hosts with Tyra Banks and then vowed to come back during these uncertain times that it would come back with a big bang. But nothing could quite prepare us for the lineup ABC dropped on 'em this morning: a 15-count squad that includes some of the buzziest and most cult-ish names in showbiz.
Among the standouts, Tiger King's infamous animal activist Carole Baskin, the living work of art known as Johnny Weir, Disney Channel actor and onetime Internet meme Skai Jackson, rapper Nelly, and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The announcement, made on Good Morning America, follows the reveal of the pro dancer lineup, which includes Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Pairings weren't revealed because, well, ABC wants us to find out when it premieres.
Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama of Netflix's Cheer
Carole Baskin of Netflix's Tiger King
Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette
Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis
Actor Anne Heche
Disney Channel star Skai Jackson
Justina Machado of One Day at a Time
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean
Jeannie Mai of The Real
TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe
Grammy winner Nelly
Nev Schulman of Catfish
NBA star Charles Oakley
Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset
Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir
Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABC.