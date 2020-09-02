We probably should have known that when Dancing with the Stars upset the natural order by replacing its longtime hosts with Tyra Banks and then vowed to come back during these uncertain times that it would come back with a big bang. But nothing could quite prepare us for the lineup ABC dropped on 'em this morning: a 15-count squad that includes some of the buzziest and most cult-ish names in showbiz.

Among the standouts, Tiger King's infamous animal activist Carole Baskin, the living work of art known as Johnny Weir, Disney Channel actor and onetime Internet meme Skai Jackson, rapper Nelly, and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The announcement, made on Good Morning America, follows the reveal of the pro dancer lineup, which includes Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Pairings weren't revealed because, well, ABC wants us to find out when it premieres.

See the full list of celebrity dancers below.

Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama of Netflix's Cheer

Carole Baskin of Netflix's Tiger King

Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette

Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis

Actor Anne Heche

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson

Justina Machado of One Day at a Time

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean

Jeannie Mai of The Real

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe

Grammy winner Nelly

Nev Schulman of Catfish

NBA star Charles Oakley

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABC.