Dancing With the Stars has found its new host, and she's ready to deliver some serious smize! Businesswoman Tyra Banks will replace outgoing co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as new host and executive producer of the ABC dance competition series.

Dancing with the Stars fans were shocked when ABC revealed Bergeron and Andrews would be exiting everyone's favorite ballroom series earlier this week, but the network clearly wasted no time finding a worthy replacement.

"I've been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning," Banks said in a statement. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Her previous hosting gigs including America's Got Talent and, most notably, her UPN (and later CW) series, America's Next Top Model. Her arrival on Dancing with the Stars is part of the "creative refresh" the series is planning for Season 29.

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 does not currently have a premiere date.