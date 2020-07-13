The show must go on, but Dancing With the Stars going to have to go on without two of our favorite faces! TV Guide has confirmed that hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are officially departing the series.

ABC and BBC studios put out a statement Monday afternoon, which reads, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron was actually the one to break the news, tweeting, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Bergeron has hosted the ABC series since it debuted in 2005, and he was later joined by co-host Erin Andrews in 2014. Bergeron and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are the only participants left that have been on the show since its first season. Len Goodman also joined the judges panel in 2005, but took off Season 21.

Dancing with the Stars, which was renewed for Season 29 earlier this year, was likely to be part of ABC's fall lineup, but concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting production shutdowns makes that seem unlikely.