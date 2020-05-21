Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

Good news, Dancing With the Stars fans! ABC has renewed everyone's favorite star-studded dancing competition series for another season! The network has announced that Dancing with the Stars will return for Season 29.

The dance competition series is one of 13 shows ABC renewed on Thursday, including The Rookie, A Million Little Things, black-ish, The Goldbergs, and Stumptown.

Dancing With the Stars wrapped up Season 28 in the fall of 2019. The dance competition has remained one of the network's most reliable performers since its debut in 2005, and celebrities keep lining up for their shot at the mirrorball trophy.

No official premiere date for Season 29 has been set, but if production is able to resume and the network sticks to its usual premiere programming schedule, Dancing With the Stars Season 29 will likely aim to kick off in September.

As always, casting will be a mystery until the full list of stars and pros is announced on Good Morning America, as has become tradition, but there are still a few names making their way around the rumor mill. ABC Entertainment's senior VP, Rob Mills, told Variety the network has had discussions with Charlie Sheen, and he also mentioned the possibility of Christie Brinkley returning to compete after her injury last season took her out of the running.

Who would you love to see take the floor in Season 29?