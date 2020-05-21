Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

The good news: There's a really solid chance that your favorite ABC show will return for the 2020-2021 television season. The bad news: It's looking like a handful of new shows won't be returning.

ABC announced a slew of renewals on Thursday, bringing back the expected veteran favorites The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, American Housewife, black-ish, Shark Tank, and 20/20, as well as The Rookie, A Million Little Things, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Freshman series breathing a sigh of relief include mixed-ish and Stumptown, which will both return for Season 2.

The network also picked up new series Big Sky and Call Your Mother. The detective drama Big Sky comes from the prolific David E. Kelley, and stars Vikings' Katheryn Winnick and Pitch's Kylie Bunbury. Call You Mother is a multi-camera comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick as an empty-nester who decides to re-insert herself into her adult kids' lives. They'll add to the previously-announced revival of Supermarket Sweep, featuring Leslie Jones as host.

So what shows won't be back? Bless This Mess, Emergence, Kids Say the Darndest Things, Single Parents, and Schooled have all been canceled, per Variety, and freshmen series The Baker and the Beauty and For Life will be evaluated at a later date.



The returning shows join the previously announced renewals of America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, and Station 19. How to Get Away with Murder, Fresh off the Boat, and Modern Family recently aired their series finales, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will debut its final season later this month.

Here are ABC's renewals in easy-to-read form for those who just want the facts:

20/20 (Season 43)

American Housewife (Season 5)

American Idol (Season 19)

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 31)

The Bachelor (Season 25)

The Bachelorette (Season 16)

black-ish (Season 7)

The Conners (Season 3)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 29)

The Goldbergs (Season 8)

The Good Doctor (Season 4)

Grey's Anatomy (Season 17)

A Million Little Things (Season 3)

mixed-ish (Season 2)

The Rookie (Season 3)

Shark Tank (Season 12)

Station 19 (Season 4)

Stumptown (Season 2)

Supermarket Sweep (Season 2)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Season 2)

