Dancing with the Stars' lineup for Season 29 may be its most alluring ever, what with '90s superstars like AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, 2000s rap phenom Nelly, and heartthrob Jesse Metcalfe on the bill. Of course, one of the most OMG celebrities on the lineup is without a doubt Tiger King's infamous animal activist Carole Baskin, notorious for her feud with the show's star Joe Exotic, who has not so subtly accused her of...well, you know.

Folks who've followed Baskin's story from docuseries to dancefloor and thought it couldn't get any wilder should brace themselves: Baskin confirmed to TV Guide on a call with journalists Wednesday that she will shake her tail to — what else — Survivor's "Eye of The Tiger" during the season.

"I was just approved yesterday to release that we are doing 'Eye of The Tiger', so I'm very excited about that," she said when TV Guide asked how her stint on Dancing would reference her Tiger King roots. Her love of big cats will show up in costuming too, she said. "I gave them the instruction that no fur, no feathers, no leathers and anything like that — I don't care how wild, have a blast. I can't wait to see what they come up with."

Here's ABC's Fall 2020 TV Schedule

Baskin's so-on-the-nose-it's-perfect choice of song will be the accompanying music to her Paso Doble, she said. But from the sounds of it, that may be one of few dances we'll get to see her pull off when the show starts up Sept. 14. "Yesterday I tripped [and fell] into the security guard on my way out of rehearsal. I've got so far to go. I'm really hoping that was a one-off and I got that out of the way," she said with a laugh. Baskin added that she was raised in a fundamental Christian household where dancing was a sin, so she never danced growing up (not even at her wedding), and since she doesn't watch TV, she had no idea how DWTS operated before joining. She does have one advantage, however. When asked by TV Guide what inspirations she might've taken from the big cats she loves so much, she said she's looked to the leopard for insight.

"They manage to do everything they do by just using the absolute least amount of energy necessary to achieve their goals. Like, when they kill an animal they can pull an animal that's something like ten times their weight up into a tree, and that way they don't have to fight off lions and hyenas. So I really think the way the leopard moves is something that I want to bring to the dance floor."

Don't say you weren't warned, judges!

Baskin joins a lineup of other celeb dancers that include Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama of Netflix's Cheer; Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette; Anne Heche; Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis; Disney Channel star Skai Jackson; Justina Machado of One Day at a Time; Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean; Jeannie Mai of The Real; TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe; Grammy winner Nelly; Nev Schulman of Catfish; NBA star Charles Oakley; Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset; and Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir.

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars' 25 Most Shocking Moments of All Time

Carole Baskin, Dancing with the Stars Photo: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABC.