In case you've lost track of time, it's already August and usually, the broadcast networks would have shared their premiere dates with us by now. Because of COVID-19, production schedules have been delayed and networks are still trying to map out safety procedures so they can resume production safely.

Some networks have filled their fall slates with shows produced in the spring or reality shows that were easier to produce during the shutdown. What does all this mean? Basically, the fall TV season will kick off a bit later than usual.

As we wait for more premiere dates to come in, here's what we know so far:

ABC

Sept. 14

8/7c: - Dancing with the Stars (season premiere)

CBS

NBC

Sept. 1

10/9c: Transplant (American premiere of Canadian drama)

Sept. 7

8/7c: American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

FOX

Sept. 21

8/7c: L.A.'s Finest (network premiere of Spectrum series)

9/8c: Filthy Rich (series premiere)

Sept. 22

8/7c: Cosmos: Possible Worlds (season premiere)

Sept. 27

8/7c: The Simpsons (Season 32 premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Bless the Harts (Season 2 premiere)

9/8c: Bob's Burgers (Season 11 premiere)

9:30/8:30c: Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)

Oct. 6

The CW

Sept. 18

9/8c: World's Funniest Animals

Oct. 4

8/7c: Pandora (Season 2 premiere)

Oct. 6

8/7c: Swamp Thing (network debut of DC Universe series)

Oct. 7

8/7c: Devils (network debut of acquired series)

9/8c: Coroner (network debut of acquired show's Season 2)

Oct. 8

8/7c: Supernatural (Season 15 return)

9/8c: The Outpost (Season 3 premiere)

Oct. 13

9/8c: Tell Me a Story (network debut of acquired show's Season 2)

Nov. 19

8/7c: Supernatural: The Long Road Home

