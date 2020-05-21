Now Playing James Roday Plays Who Would You Rather: Psych's Shawn Spencer or Million Little Things' Gary Mendez

Rejoice, Millionaires, A Million Little Things has been renewed for Season 3 at ABC! The network has announced that the drama, which follows a group of friends trying to make their way through life after the unexpected death of a member of their friend group, will return for another season.

A Million Little Things is one of 13 shows ABC renewed on Thursday, including The Rookie, black-ish, Dancing With the Stars, The Goldbergs, and Stumptown.

While the first season of the drama focused on the questions and mysteries surrounding Jon's (Ron Livingston) death by suicide, Season 2 opened up and explored how a ragtag group of friends becomes a family in the wake of such a heartbreaking tragedy. Some were forced to face the sins of their past, while others started new chapters and found new heartbreak.

The renewal means that fans will definitely get answers after the Season 2 finale, when Eddie (David Giuntoli) was hit by a car on his way home to tell Katherine (Grace Park) how he was partially responsible for a teenage girl drowning when he was in high school. Season 3 will have to see the friends rally around each other after this intense incident.

The series averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic in its second season, with 4.1 million viewers tuning in each week in the live + same day ratings. A Million Little Things was created by DJ Nash and has an ensemble cast including James Roday, Romany Malco, Stephanie Szostak, Christina Moses, and Allison Miller.

A Million Little Things is available to watch on Hulu.