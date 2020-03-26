[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things. Read at your own risk!]

As promised, the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things started out as a happy affair and ended with an emotional gut punch that is going to have fans wringing their hands until new episodes arrive. The episode began with Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) ready to renew their vows, but before anyone could walk down the aisle, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) found out that the birth mother of their adopted baby was going into labor. Yay, right?

It was once everyone gathered at the hospital that everything started to go downhill. Eve (Ebboney Wilson) changed her mind about giving the baby up for adoption, leaving Rome and Regina completely heartbroken. Meanwhile, Eddie had gone on another mission to figure out what happened to the night his friend Alex drowned at his family lake house. The answers he found — that he really was there when she drowned — almost led him to the bottle. He resisted at the last second, and headed home to come clean to Katherine, but as he made his way back to the car he was hit by a car himself.

TV Guide spoke to David Giuntoli about the shocking cliffhanger and what he thinks is in store for Eddie after this devastating event. Spoiler alert: We don't feel good about it.

First things first, what was your reaction to this cliffhanger when you found out?

David Giuntoli: Ah, deep financial anxiety, I would say. I once had an acting coach tell me that you always want the series finale to go out on your face. And boy, was she wrong. Listen, when I first got the part of Eddie Saville, I sat down with DJ [Nash, showrunner]. We went out to lunch, our first kind of face to face. and he says, "Listen, here's what I know about the show"...He kind of mapped out the big turns, and this is what [he] had in mind...And, yeah, he wasn't kidding. So I mean, [my reaction] was insecurity. Even though I kind of knew what was going to happen, it still is a heartbreaker because you love everybody on the show.

Is Eddie dead? Because I just thought he'd be in a coma.

Giuntoli: Listen, as much as you want to know if Eddie is in a coma, myself and my banker need to know if Eddie is just in a coma. I'm not 100 percent positive of anything. I just have a great inkling as to what is happening here.

Do you think he was hit by accident?

Giuntoli: Oh, boy, I think this was an accident, but that would be an incredible plot twist. I don't think that that would be beyond genius mind and twisted mind of DJ Nash.

I spoke to DJ as well and he said that the reasoning in the writers room for doing this was because Eddie has dealt with a lot of guilt for his sins, but hasn't necessarily been punished for them. What do you think of that?

Giuntoli: Eddie did need to be punished far more. His friends were very easy on him. The psyches of the viewers probably need this. I know as a viewer, it makes a hell of a lot of sense. I think it sits wrong with people that Eddie and Delilah kind of did what they did, and everything is pretty good. Eddie came out in a pretty good way. I mean, there's some hurt relationships, but he kind of got everything he wanted at the end of the day. I think that maybe there's a little bit of a sense of justice that is satisfied in this plot twist with Eddie.

One of the things that we didn't see, as an audience was, what was the relationship like with Katherine before the affair? What was the relationship like between Delilah and Jon before the affair? So we didn't get any justification on that end. We picked up at the affair, so it put Delilah and Eddie in a difficult place with the viewers. I would say. As it should have.

What were your conversations with Grace Park like about this twist and what it means for Eddie and Katherine's relationship?

Giuntoli: Grace was just really shocked at the ending. We haven't had any conversations about that. Most of the actors on our show don't want to know — DJ doesn't want to let the actors know what's going to happen before it happens. He doesn't want the the actor to know more than what their character would know at that given moment, with certain exceptions. So Grace and I didn't have a lot of time to talk about this...It's a heartbreaker that Eddie and Katherine finally entered this pretty smooth, calm, placid part of their relationship. And now it looks like Katherine, God love her, is going to have to suffer some more.

The car accident aside, Eddiealso found out in this episode that he is at least partially responsible for Alex's death. If he survives the car accident, what does the healing process over that look like?

Giuntoli: I don't know how that story is going to be resolved because DJ wisely likes to keep certain things kind of a secret. I don't 100 percent believe that Eddie knows everything about what happened that night that Alex Stewart died. I think there could be some more card flips in the parlance of DJ Nash hat will be revealed to the viewers. But if Eddie, through negligence and being fall over drunk, had a hand in her death, I don't think he can ever get over that hump. It's just too much for him.

Is there anything you want to say to fans who are going to be stressed out about Eddie's fate until there is a Season 3?

Giuntoli: A Million Little Things is a show about family and relationships that are so strong that throughout any tragedy the relationships will hold up. People will be there to support each other. So don't worry about either Eddie, or Katherine, or Theo, or any of these friends. They can get through almost anything, as long as they're together.

