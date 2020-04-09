[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 16 finale of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

Heads up for anyone thinking that Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) was the shadiest significant other on Grey's Anatomy this season: Teddy (Kim Raver) wants to give him a run for his money. She continued to play with the hearts of two men in the episode, as she accidentally sent a voicemail of her having sex with Tom (Greg Germann) to Owen (Kevin McKidd), who thought she might be calling about their impromptu wedding that evening and had Schmitt (Jake Borelli) play the voicemail to an entire OR.

Yes, an entire operating room heard Teddy having sex with Tom as Owen watched in horror. It was one of the most horrifying things this show has ever done, and once upon a time they had a spider crawl out of a man's arm during surgery. It was truly savage, friends and Owen did not deserve it. He took a heartbreaking moment for himself in the supply closet, and then stood Teddy up at their wedding. She still doesn't know that he knows.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

On the bright side, Richard's (James Pickens Jr.) team finally figured out what was wrong with him. Actually, DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) came in with a last minute save by guessing that Richard was suffering from cobalt poisoning after a bad hip replacement three years ago. They replaced the rotted hip joint and Richard seemed back to normal. Unfortunately, back to normal means he's back to hating Catherine (Debbie Allen) for letting him get fired and buying a hospital to torment him, even though she'd been by his side for every second of the team trying to figure out what was wrong with him.

While DeLuca was the hero once again, it was finally time to admit that he has been acting manic. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found him at the end of the episode sobbing by the check-in desk and took him home so they could finally talk and figure out what's going on in his head.

This episode was not the intended season finale for Grey's, but thanks to the coronavirus production it will be the last episode to air this season. The emotional rollercoaster had us wondering else they had in store for the rest of the season, along with a few other burning questions we need answers to as soon as the show returns.

Kevin McKidd, Grey's Anatomy Photo: Gilles Mingasson, ABC

1. How long will Owen wait to confront Teddy and Tom?

The cat is out of the bag. Owen knows that Teddy wasn't only cheating on him, but that it was Tom — who is technically still Owen's boss. Owen ditched the wedding with the excuse that he got pulled into a last minute surgery, but it was a lie so that he wouldn't have to see Teddy's face. It's clear that this was a devastating revelation for Owen, but it remains to be seen exactly how he'll officially end things with Teddy, or if Tom is going to get punched in the face. It is safe to say there will be fireworks no matter what happens.

2. Will Teddy actually be with Tom if Owen leaves her?

Teddy and Tom exchanged official "I love you"s before doing the deed in Tom's office, but could Teddy really be with him in the wake of shattering Owen's heart? That is a messy, messy, breakup and Teddy has a lot to feel guilty about in the situation. That guilt might be too much for her and Tom to have the happy ending that he envisions for them. Lord knows the staff at the hospital are going to have thoughts about this love triangle gone horrifically wrong.

3. Will Richard ever forgive Catherine?

Listen, Catherine was the definition of extra when she bought Pac North just to spite Richard, but the moment she realized that something was wrong with him, she showed up and she stayed. Unfortunately, Richard seems to have no recollection of that after his surgery and the good will they forged during this episode was seemingly erased. Can Richard overcome his pride if Catherine is ready to admit she was wrong for spiting him? At the very least, he should allow her to apologize to him now that he's back in the right mind.

4. What is wrong with DeLuca?

We've been wondering about this one for most of the season, actually. But now that DeLuca also admits that something isn't right in his head, we need to know exactly what is happening. Is he bi-polar like his dad? Is it something else? Do we have another doctor at this hospital with a brain tumor? (They are absurdly common among the Grey Sloan surgical staff.) It was a relief to see Meredith step up and take care of him, despite all of the ugly things he said to her, but it's clear that he's going to need some major help and pronto.

5. Is Meredith still interested in Hayes?

It's been hard to tell exactly how interested Meredith is in Hayes (Richard Flood) with all of the DeLuca drama going on, but before she found DeLuca in the hallway, she asked Hayes to ask her out for a drink again when she wasn't exhausted. It seems she is obviously attracted, but she still loves DeLuca and was willing to drop everything and help him, despite being up for days trying to figure out what was wrong with Richard.

6. What did Amelia and Link name their baby?

Oh yeah, in the midst of all the chaos, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Cormack) also had their baby! He is a beautiful baby boy, but did these two ever settle on a name? With these two, you know that name is probably going to be nuts and we can't wait to hear it.

Grey's Anatomy returns next season on ABC.