Now Playing Jason George Is Reminded How He Was a Firefighter on Friends Before Joining the Firehouse of Station 19

Station 19 is on the move next week after Grey's Anatomy wraps its 16th season a bit earlier than expected. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down productions across the globe in March, Grey's was unable to finish filming Season 16 and will air its new season finale on Thursday, April 9. The following week, Station 19 will move to the Grey's time slot in the TGIT line-up at 9 p.m., where it previously aired its first two seasons.

Even though Station 19 didn't premiere until January, it began production in the fall in order to film weekly crossovers with its flagship show. That early production start allowed Station 19 to wrap shooting before coronavirus brought Hollywood to a standstill. Even though Grey's wrapped early, Station 19 will air all of its Season 3 episodes through mid-May.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

That means fans will get to see if Dean (Okieriete Onoadowan) will ever reveal his true feelings for Vic (Barrett Doss) or if he'll mope as she looks to get back with Jackson (Jesse Williams). Meanwhile, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) is still battling cancer as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) has to figure out the future of her career while falling in love with her boss.

Both Grey's and Station 19 have been renewed for next season, but it remains to be seen how the curtailed Grey's season will affect the show's concurrent timeline and crossovers when Grey's returns in the fall.

Station 19 airs at 8/7c on Thursday, April 9, followed by the season finale of Grey's Anatomy. It moves to 9/8c beginning Thursday, April 16 on ABC.