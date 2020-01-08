ABC is teaming up with comedy legend Mel Brooks for its next live musical, Young Frankenstein Live! The network announced the news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. The musical event is set to air this fall, with Brooks on board as a producer.
Young Frankenstein is based on the 1974 comedy movie of the same name, which Brooks directed and co-wrote with star Gene Wilder. The film was first adapted for the stage in 2007, and the original Broadway cast included Megan Mullally, Sutton Foster, Andrea Martin, Roger Bart, and Shuler Hensley. Young Frankenstein Live! will feature the music from the stage version, which Brooks composed.
Young Frankenstein Live! follows ABC's most recent live musical event, The Little Mermaid Live!, which aired in celebration of the animated movie's 30th anniversary and starred Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos, Graham Phillips, and Amber Riley.
No cast has been announced for Young Frankenstein Live!
