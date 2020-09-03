Luke Wilson is headed to ABC this fall. The actor, who currently stars as Pat Dugan in The CW superhero series Stargirl, will also lend his talents to an unscripted series centered on 911 operators. Emergency Call, which is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c on ABC, chronicles the "first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers."

The hour-long series will be hosted by Wilson, who also serves as an executive producer, and focus on the dramatic, chaotic, and sometimes funny moments that happen before other first responders like police offers, firefighters, and paramedics arrive on the scene.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people," Luke Wilson said in a statement. "When you're younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don't just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project."

"An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, added. "While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat."

Alongside Wilson and showrunner Grant Kahler, the series is also executive produced by Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow through 8Hours Television and is based on an original format by De Chinezen.

Emergency Call premieres Monday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c on ABC.