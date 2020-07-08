The Wonder Years is getting the reboot treatment. ABC announced on Wednesday that the network has committed to producing a pilot for a new reimagining of the iconic coming-of-age sitcom, which ran from 1998 to 1993. Empire co-creator Lee Daniels will executive produce the reboot alongside Saladin K. Patterson and original series star Fred Savage.

Written by Patterson, the new Wonder Years will be set in the same era as the original series — the late 1960s — and will now center on a Black middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama. The logline says the series will explore how the family "made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too."

The original Wonder Years was told through the eyes of Kevin Arnold (played by Savage as a child and Daniel Stern as an adult) as he grew up in a suburban town during a turbulent era. While we don't know much about the new series just yet, it's a safe bet that it's not going to hold back in addressing political and social issues.

In addition to Daniels, Savage, and Patterson, Marc Velez, president of Lee Daniels Entertainment, has signed on as an executive producer, and Neal Marlens, co-creator of the original series, is set to act as a consultant.

News of this Wonder Years reboot should be exciting for all the Daniels fans out there since it comes less than a year after Empire wrapped up its six-season run on Fox. Patterson most recently executive produced and wrote for the FXX comedy Dave, which was renewed for a second season.