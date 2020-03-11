There's more drama ahead for the firefighters of Station 19. TV Guide has learned that ABC renewed the Grey's Anatomy spin-off for Season 4. (ABC previously renewed Grey's Anatomy through Season 17 in 2019.) The news isn't surprising considering Shondaland's red-hot firehouse drama is ranked number one in its timeslot on Thursday nights.

"Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we're so grateful to her - along with the talented cast and crew - for all they've done to make 'Station 19' thrive this season," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can't wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience."

Anchored by Grey's alum Ben Warren (Jason George), the series follows a group of Seattle firefighters as they battle intense blazes and equally tumultuous personal relationships. This season saw Station 19 cross over with Grey's almost every episode, which helped bring long-term fans of the hospital drama into the fold on the spin-off. The series is currently airing its third season.

In addition to Jason George, Station 19 also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/c on ABC.