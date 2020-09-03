Production on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles this fall, and on Thursday, Fox revealed the first new addition to the cast: Firefly and Suits favorite Gina Torres.

Torres will portray paramedic captain Tommy Vega, who, despite being at the top of her game, decided to quit the EMT business to raise her two daughters and had a thriving life until the coronavirus pandemic ruined her husband's restaurant business. Tommy will return to work as a first responder in the series and find that "she's still a boss" at the job, per Fox's description.

In a statement, executive producer Tim Minear said of the news, "We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres. I've been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up."

Minear previously confirmed that both 9-1-1: Lone Star and its parent show 9-1-1 would be addressing the COVID-19 crisis head-on, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "If we pretend like it's an alter-universe where this thing hasn't happened, we'd quaint ourselves into irrelevance."

9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed by Fox in April. Both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are expected to premiere on Fox in 2021. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.