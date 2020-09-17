Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Fox's fall premiere date schedule is coming into view, and the good news is that, for a TV season heavily impacted by coronavirus shutdowns, a lot of your favorites are still on their way back.

Though the fall schedule doesn't include shows like 9-1-1, which aired its Season 3 finale in June, or Empire, which wrapped up its final season in April, there's plenty to look forward to. The Masked Singer, for example, didn't let the pandemic stop it from crafting some beautifully made and absolutely terrifying costumes (we're currently taking bets on what possible duos could be under those Snow Owl get-ups), and animated series like Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and Bless the Harts were all able to continue working from a distance during lockdown.

There are a whole group of new shows on the schedule as well, including the new Ken Jeong-hosted music guessing game show I Can Hear Your Voice, John Slattery-starring NeXt, and Filthy Rich with Kim Cattrall.

Check out Fox's full premiere schedule below, and learn more about the network's 2020-2021 fall lineup here. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

Monday, Sept. 21

9/8c: Filthy Rich

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8/7c: The Masked Singer

9/8c: I Can Hear Your Voice

Sunday, Sept. 27

8/7c: The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c: Bless the Harts

9/8c: Bob's Burgers

9:30/8:30c: Family Guy

Tuesday, Oct. 6

9/8c: NeXt

