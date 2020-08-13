The 25 Best Masked Singer Performances of All Time

The Masked Singer has been both a bona fide hit for Fox and a really good time; either in spite of or because of a constant barrage of terrible news, watching celebrities, including Chris Daughtry, Jesse McCartney, Joey Fatone and many more, on the show week after week has been a source of real joy for three seasons. As much fun as it's been to watch the heads get yanked off and marvel at the gorgeous costumes, it's sometimes easy to forget The Masked Singer is indeed a singing competition -- and some of the competitors are truly outstanding. While we await what's to come in The Masked Singer Season 4, let's take a look back at the best performances, and suss out which performance is the best of all time so far.