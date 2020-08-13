The 25 Best Masked Singer Performances of All Time

Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
From Monster to Turtle, these are the unforgettable
The Masked Singer has been both a bona fide hit for Fox and a really good time; either in spite of or because of a constant barrage of terrible news, watching celebrities, including Chris Daughtry, Jesse McCartney, Joey Fatone and many more, on the show week after week has been a source of real joy for three seasons. As much fun as it's been to watch the heads get yanked off and marvel at the gorgeous costumes, it's sometimes easy to forget The Masked Singer is indeed a singing competition -- and some of the competitors are truly outstanding. While we await what's to come in The Masked Singer Season 4, let's take a look back at the best performances, and suss out which performance is the best of all time so far.
Bow Wow got a lot of love throughout Season 3 for wowing everyone with high-impact performances like this one, merging hip-hop and rock.
Maybe it's her gospel roots that gave her an edge, but Michelle Williams' spin on this rock favorite sounded like she'd indeed reached the heavens.
Baseball player turned singer Barry Zito mesmerized everyone who heard him with his warm, hearty, and soulful voice and this sweet ballad is a prime example of his gifts.
Joey Fatone turned this soul classic into a power pop-punk ballad, and strangely, it worked. Really well.
Jackie Evancho seemed to glide over the saucy, cabaret stylings of this sexy song, making for one of the more memorable performances in the show's three seasons.
Age ain't nothing but a number and when Donny Osmond sang the heck out of OneRepublic's modern tune, he nearly gave the original singers half his age a run for their money.
This was Peacock's first performance and one of the first performances of the whole series and needless to say, Donny Osmond set a tone for grand excellence with this one.
Joey Fatone turned this soul classic into a power pop punk ballad and strangely, it worked. Really well.
Jackie Evancho hit the notes on Ariana Grande's sultry song so well the internet actually thought it was Grande herself for a minute -- a nonsensical guess but high praise that was appropriate given how well Evancho did singing this.
Flamingo was a standout of the season for sure, and Adrienne Bailon had a number of awe-inspiring moments, but this was the standout, signing her face off and nailing the choreography too. She ATE this one.
Rumer Willis was an unexpected thrill as Lion in the first season of The Masked Singer, and her solid cover of the notoriously hard-to-nail "Feeling Good" was proof she had the goods to go far in the competition.
Chris Daughtry blew everyone away in the first week of Season 2 with his crazy on-point version of this blue-eyed soul classic.
Victor Olapido stunned audiences singing this John Legend staple -- delivering a flawless, note-for-note slam dunk for the hoopster.
Chris Daughtry's tender take on this ballad left everyone in the audience so dumbstruck you could practically hear a pin drop as he sang.
Kandi Burruss had the crowd rocking and under her spell with this disco standard, shooting out the song's highs and lows with an impressive vibrato.
What a treat to hear the soul legend Gladys Knight sing this, hitting those notes like the pro and legend she is. Her rendition of Tina Turner's classic makes good use of Knight's naturally smoky voice and it's as good as the original.
It wasn't just the singing that made Wayne Brady take Bobby Brown's hit into next-level territory, but the sick dance moves and stage swag.
Season 1 winner T-Pain showed his range and versatility with this one giving him a leg up on the rest of the players in the game.
Season 3 winner Kandi Burruss is known for her R&B work, but in this cover of Gaga's country-infused track, Burruss showed she definitely has range.
Rumer Willis was so good covering this Stevie hit that guest judge Kenan Thomspon thought for a minute she could be Kelly Rowland.
Jesse McCartney -- who arguably was "robbed" for the Season 3 champion title -- was so good that several of his Season 3 performances belong on the "best of all time" list; here, he's at his soaring, emotional best.
Jesse McCartney showed several times in Season 3 he could slay a ballad like nobody's business, but he rocked this upbeat pop track too.
Singer-songwriter and actor Jesse McCartney is certainly one of the top five Masked Singers to ever do it, and his beautiful rendition of "Fix You" is a perfect example of why.
Not a dry eye in the house when T-Pain sang this ballad. It won him Season 1.
One of the best performances in Masked Singer history, Wayne Brady served up high drama in the form of a long, abstract opening, stellar vocals, and some unbelievably fancy footwork.