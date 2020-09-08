Prepare to see double! The Masked Singer Season 4 is upping the ante with its first masked singing duo!

In a new preview for the upcoming season, we got a cool sneak peek at these latest contestants' costumes, and we're already scanning for clues! The Snow Owls as they've been named are exactly what they sound like — two white owls who literally hatch out of a single egg in this new video. Could this be a clue that this dynamic duo is actually a real live set of twins? Or are they just a singing duo? Our new feathered friends are also wearing crowns — one king, one queen — which makes us think we've got a male/female pair here. But do the crowns mean they're Hollywood royalty or what?

You'll have to tune in to the Season 4 premiere, where the Snow Owls will make their first debut, to find out! The owls will be joined by other contestants like Gremlin, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacalit, Squiggly Monster, Dracula, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun.

The Masked Singer Season 4 premieres Sept. 23 at 8/7c on Fox.