One of the joys of watching The Masked Singer is, of course, seeing those incredible costumes week after week — and no, I'm not talking about Nick Cannon's consistent commitment to bedazzled opulence. I'm talking about the works of wearable art created by the show's costume director Marina Toybina, an Emmy-winning artist who oversees the creation of the masterpieces we've seen on the show.

Long before she was crafting eye-popping works for The Masked Singer, the fashion designer, stylist, and wardrobe designer was making creations for celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Adam Lambert, and many more. She's also designed costumes for shows including So You Think You Can Dance and The X Factor. The Masked Singer, however, is a whole different ballgame; these costumes aren't just gorgeous and imaginative, they're feats of engineering too. TV Guide caught up with Toybina as she was prepping for Season 4 to talk about what went into creating some of the most memorable costumes, including Lion, Deer, Egg, and Peacock. As she explains, what we see on the show is the end result of countless hours of planning and preparation, not to mention intense physical labor since the rhinestones, feathers, and other details are all applied by hand, one-by-one.

In the video, Toybina shares some secrets about what goes into these magnificent pieces and answers some burning questions. (Have you ever wondered how people use the bathroom inside one of those things?!) She also teases a little of what's on her mind as the team is thinking for Season 4, and how they're pulling it off in the age of COVID-19. Is your favorite costume one of her most challenging? Check out the video to find out!

The Masked Singer Season 4 is expected to return to Fox in the fall.



