Prepare for more of the Whitly family's deadly adventures, because Fox has renewed its serial killer procedural Prodigal Son for a second season. With this news, Prodigies can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that we won't be left hanging on that jaw-dropping shocker from the Season 1 finale.

Prodigal Son was co-created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver and debuted in the fall of 2019. The show centers on Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a brilliant serial killer profiler whose fascination with the minds of mass murderers stems from his own status as the son of infamous serial killer Martin Whitly, aka the Surgeon (Michael Sheen). However, the Season 1 finale put his sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) at the center of the action as she, too, became a killer — albeit under very different circumstances than her father. Fedak and Sklaver told TV Guide that one of their hopes for Season 2 is to explore the psychology of Ainsley a bit more, including how her family reacts to her fatal decision in the finale.

In addition to the news of the renewal, Fox also released a teaser for the second season that focuses on Ainsley. Check it out above.

Prodigal Son Bosses Explain That Shocking Finale and Season 2 Hopes

The series also stars Bellamy Young as Malcolm's mother, Jessica; Lou Diamond Phillips as his mentor/father figure, Det. Gil Arroyo; Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts as cops Dani Powell and J.T. Tarmel; and Keiko Agena as medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Prodigal Son's first season followed Bright's journey as he joined the NYPD's major crimes unit to investigate various homicides after being let go by the FBI for his erratic behavior. Malcolm, who suffers from PTSD and night terrors associated with his relationship with his father, also spent much of the season examining his own family as new details about his father's crimes — particularly the Girl in the Box mystery — came to light. Read more on where the showrunners hope to take the series next here.

Prodigal Son Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.