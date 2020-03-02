It is one and done for the Fox drama Almost Family. TV Guide has learned that the series about the offspring of a fertility doctor who implanted his own semen into his patients without their knowledge will not return to the Fox schedule. The news of Almost Family's cancellation comes on the same day as the BuzzFeed News report that Almost Family star Timothy Hutton allegedly raped a 14-year-old actress in 1983.

Fox declined to comment on the allegations against Hutton.

The BuzzFeed story chronicles Canadian actress-turned-model Sera Johnston's story that Hutton and another man sexually assaulted her in his hotel room almost 40 years ago. Hutton "completely and unequivocally" denied the allegations presented by BuzzFeed.

Almost Family was on the chopping block at Fox before the allegations were published. The series was greeted with criticism from the press when the premiere introduced the questionable premise. Subsequent reviews didn't help to build the public interest, and the drama didn't receive any additional episodes beyond the original 13-episode order from the network. In January, Fox pushed Almost Family from its Wednesday time slot to Saturday nights for its final two episodes. The first season concluded on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The show also starred Brittany Snow, Emily Osment, and Megalyn Echikunwoke.