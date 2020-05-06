Despite shutting down virtually all production in Hollywood, the nasty coronavirus can't keep a good show down, and the monsters of the The Masked Singer apparently will not be stopped.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the reality singing competition will return for Season 4, as revealed on a call with Fox's investors. According to the report, Fox's CEO Lachlan Murdoch hopes to give COVID-19 the middle finger by going into production in August, should conditions allow, and then be ready for a fall launch. The news comes just weeks away from the Season 3 finale.

The renewal isn't a surprise — it's one of Fox's most reliable hits, and it has already spawned a spin-off -- but the timing is suspect, given how Hollywood has been gripped with uncertainty about how to move forward. But with California beginning to take steps to reopen, The Masked Singer is clearly thinking optimistically and moving to get going right away. That means there's going to be a whole lot of hollerin' and guessin' crammed into a short window of time, but if any batch of weirdos can pull it off, it's this one.

PHOTOS: Every Celebrity Performer on The Masked Singer, Ranked

The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.