So little about 2020 is anything close to normal, but at least when we're talking about The Simpsons, it sure feels good to say that the more things change, the more things stay the same.

Fox announced on Wednesday that Fox's Animation Domination block will return in the fall to give us a much-needed dose of normalcy in an otherwise upside-down world. New episodes of the cartoon comedy lineup — including The Simpsons' historic Season 32, Bless the Harts Season 2, Bob's Burgers Season 11, and Family Guy Season 19 — will officially begin airing on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on Fox. Meanwhile, Fox's newest comedy on the block, Duncanville, will return for Season 2 sometime in the spring of 2021.

Fox's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

The animation block is part of a fall lineup Fox announced back in May that reflects its ambitious, COVID-impacted programming schedule. Other shows and regularly scheduled events moving forward include Season 4 of The Masked Singer and a pair of new series: Filthy Rich with Kim Cattrall and the sci-fi drama neXt. Check out the full fall schedule here.