The main characters of The Equalizer were quite tied up in the Season 3 finale — literally. Robyn McCall has found herself in a position she may not be able to talk or fight her way out of. The season ended with Robyn (Queen Latifah) and four of her colleagues being held captive by a Venezuelan rebel group. To make matters worse, the group is being led by Robyn's former best friend, Michelle (Ilfenesh Hadera) — who Robyn thought had died on a mission years ago. Unfortunately for all of them, Michelle sees it as Robyn left her for dead.

The finale ended with Robyn watching as the room where her friends are restrained is lit on fire. It's no wonder that fans of the CBS series have been not-so-patiently waiting for its return. Unfortunately, due to the WGA and SAG strikes, the show's normal fall return has come and gone. But now, with the WGA strike ended, we have updated information on when The Equalizer might air. Read on to see when we predict The Equalizer Season 4 will return, who will be in Season 4, and more.

The Equalizer Season 4 latest news



For the past two seasons, The Equalizer has premiered on CBS in early October. (Its first year premiered as a mid-season series in February.) Due to the industry strikes, that wasn't possible. However, the Writers Guild of America strike ended on Sept. 27, which allowed for The Equalizer's writer's room to return to work. No word has been given if it has happened yet, but Deadline reported on Oct. 4 that a number of shows' writers had returned to work, including other CBS procedurals like NCIS and Fire Country.

The Equalizer Season 4 release date prediction

Unfortunately, because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, there is no set release date for The Equalizer Season 4. However, because the WGA strike ended, there is some hope that we'll still see the series return in the 2022-2023 TV season. As we have predicted with other shows, if the SAG strike ends within the next month, it's possible we could see a Season 4 — albeit with a shorter episode run — premiere in the spring.

What will The Equalizer Season 4 be about?



Although no details have been released about The Equalizer Season 4 yet, we can assume that it will drop us right back where Season 3 ended: Robyn and Fisk (Donal Logue) are being held captive by their former colleague Michelle. Not only is Robyn helpless to get free, but she is also being forced to watch the people she loves — Mel (Liza Lapira), Harry (Adam Goldberg), and Dante (Tory Kittles) — potentially burn alive. They're strapped to chairs in a room that is soaked with kerosene, and the season ends when a match sets it ablaze.

How will they all get free? Only Season 4 can say. But maybe Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussant) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) can help. After all, Delilah has been training with Mel and her mother and Aunt Vi defused a hostage situation all on her own. They're becoming mini Equalizers in their own ways.

The Equalizer Season 4 cast



Again, because we don't know specifics about The Equalizer Season 4, we can only predict who will continue to be on the series. However, as there were no deaths in the finale, we can assume that the main cast will return — at least for one episode to wrap up their storylines, even if they don't make it out of the fiery blaze.

The Equalizer main cast:

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a.k.a. "the Equalizer"

Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette

Donal Logue as Colton Fisk

Where to watch The Equalizer



All seasons of The Equalizer are available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription. It is also available to purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.