Fox 2024 Midseason Premiere Dates: Here's When Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, and More Return

Where is 9-1-1: Lone Star?
Fox announced its 2024 midseason premiere dates following the ends of the writers and actors strikes, and while the network's live-action scripted fare will take a while to return, most of its animated and reality series will be back before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Things begin on Jan. 2 with the returns of Celebrity Name That Tune and Extended Family, followed the next day by a new season of I Can See your Voice and the series premiere of We Are Family. A special preview of Jon Hamm's new animated series Grimsburg will air on Jan. 7 before it settles into its regular time period on Feb. 18.
It won't be until March that viewers will get new seasons of Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, with the latter two airing back-to-back on Tuesday, March 5. As for Fox's most-watched drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star, it's going to be an even longer wait. Season 5 has been pushed back to fall 2024 to help launch upcoming new series Doc and Rescue: Hi-Surf, which were supposed to premiere this season but were delayed because of the strikes.
Check out the full list of Fox midseason premiere dates below. All times listed are Eastern and Pacific Time.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
8 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune (winter premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (time period premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 3
8 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (season premiere)
9 p.m.: We Are Family (series premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 7
8 p.m.: Grimsburg (special preview)
8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis
9:00 p.m.: Bob's Burgers
9:30 p.m.: The Great North (season premiere)
Monday, Jan. 22
8 p.m.: TMZ Investigates (season premiere)
9 p.m.: America's Most Wanted (season premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 28
8 p.m.: Next Level Chef (special preview)
Thursday, Feb. 1
8 p.m.: Next Level Chef (time period premiere)
9 p.m.: Farmer Wants a Wife (season premiere)
Sunday, Feb. 18
8 p.m.: The Simpsons (new episode)
8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (new episode)
9 p.m.: The Great North (time period premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Grimsburg (time period premiere)
Tuesday, March 5
8 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (season premiere)
9 p.m.: Alert: Missing Persons Unit (season premiere)
Wednesday, March 6
8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (season premiere)
9 p.m.: Animal Control (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (spring premiere)