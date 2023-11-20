NBC 2024 Midseason Premiere Dates: Here's When Chicago Fire, Law & Order, and More Return

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
NBC is getting a head start on the competition
NBC was the lone network to air new scripted originals during the strike-ridden fall 2023 television season, and it will likely be the first network to return with new scripted originals in 2024. While CBS and ABC eye mid-February for the launches of series like NCIS and Abbott Elementary, NBC will kick off the new year with new episodes of the Night Court revival and new comedy Extended Family on Jan. 2. In fact, special premiere episodes of both shows will air in late December after a Saturday NFL game.
The One Chicago suite — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — is back on duty on Jan. 17, followed the next day by the trio of Law & Order shows — Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. That gives NBC's procedurals nearly a month of a head start on CBS's, which will use CBS's broadcast of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 as a promotional launching pad.
The latest season of The Voice is set to premiere on Feb. 26 and will help launch the new reality competition series Deal or No Deal Island, a twist on the traditional format in which contestants compete in a season-long challenge for the chance to win the biggest prize in the franchise's history.
More TV schedules:
Check out the full list of NBC midseason premiere dates below. All times listed are Eastern and Pacific Time.
Saturday, Dec. 23
8 p.m.: Extended Family (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Night Court (Season 2 premiere, special holiday episode)
Monday, Jan. 1
8 p.m.: America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (series premiere)
Tuesday, Jan. 2
8 p.m.: Night Court (time period premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (time period premiere)
Tuesday, Jan. 9
9 p.m.: La Brea (Season 3 premiere)
10 p.m.: Found (first of final two episodes of Season 1)
Wednesday, Jan. 17
8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 9 premiere)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 12 premiere)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 11 premiere)
Thursday, Jan. 18
8 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 23 premiere)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 25 premiere)
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4 premiere)
Friday, Jan. 19
8 p.m.: Transplant (time period premiere)
Monday, Jan. 29
10 p.m.: The Irrational (first of final four episodes of Season 1)
Monday, Feb. 26
8 p.m.: The Voice (Season 25 premiere, part 1)
9:30 p.m.: Deal or No Deal Island (series premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 27
8 p.m.: The Voice (Season 25 premiere, part 2)
Monday, March 4
10 p.m.: Deal or No Deal Island (time period premiere)