With the strikes over, your favorite shows are coming back
The actors strike has been over for less than a week, but CBS is already laying out fresh new premiere dates for its revised schedule, which sees many of its most popular shows returning this winter after being delayed for months due to work stoppages. Things get started in early 2024 with the new Justin Hartley drama Tracker, which has landed the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot, guaranteeing it will be one of the most watched series of the year. The network must have a lot riding on its success, because CBS is stacking its schedule with repeats of its first two episodes to make sure everyone and their moms catch the show.
After the Super Bowl, it's business as usual with the returns of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i on Mondays, FBI and its two spin-offs on Tuesdays, Young Sheldon and Ghosts on Thursdays, S.W.A.T., Fire Country, Blue Bloods on Fridays, and The Equalizer and CSI: Vegas on Sundays. Survivor returns in late February, and The Amazing Race joins it in mid-March.
The new drama Elsbeth, a spin-off of The Good Fight starring Carrie Preston, premieres on Leap Day. Previously announced new series Matlock, with Kathy Bates playing the titular lead in the revival of the classic show, and Poppa's House, a comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., have been pushed back to the 2024-2025 TV season.
Because of the delays, most shows are shooting for 10- or 13-episode seasons, according to Deadline. Confirmed for 10 episodes are The Neighborhood and CSI: Vegas, and going big with 13 are all three of the FBI series. Young Sheldon, ever the overachiever, will have more than any other CBS series, with 14 or 15 episodes (its final episode count is to be determined).
Check out the full list of CBS premiere dates below. All times listed are Eastern and Pacific Time.
Sunday, Feb. 11
10 p.m. (estimated start time): Tracker (series premiere following the Super Bowl)
Monday, Feb. 12
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Bob 💗 Abishola (Season 5 premiere)
9 p.m.: NCIS (Season 21 premiere)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 13
8 p.m.: FBI (Season 6 premiere)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 15
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 2 premiere)
10 p.m.: Tracker (series premiere encore)
Friday, Feb. 16
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premiere)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)
Sunday, Feb. 18
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)
9 p.m.: Tracker (regular time period)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 22
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd
10 p.m.: Tracker (second episode encore)
Wednesday, Feb. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor (Season 46 premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd
10 p.m.: Elsbeth (series premiere)
Wednesday, March 6
8 p.m.: Survivor (two-hour episode)
Wednesday, March 13
8 p.m.: Survivor (regular 90-minute episode)
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere)