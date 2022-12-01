Hulu + Live TV With Sports: Add-ons, Channels, and Prices

Getty Images

According to subscriber numbers, Hulu + Live TV is the most popular live TV streaming service, offering a great alternative to cable or satellite. But is Hulu the right choice for sports fans? The answer is a resounding yes.

You can stream a wide array of live sports on the more than 85 channels that come with the Hulu + Live TV $70/mo. base plan. Plus, the majority of NFL games air on CBS, Fox, and NBC, and Hulu includes the local broadcast channels in most markets. Read on to learn more about Hulu's sports options.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Hulu Sports Streaming Pros

DVR allows you to catch two games at once

We know how much of a drag it is when your two favorite teams are playing at the same time (especially if they're not playing each other). But because Hulu + Live TV comes with 50 hours of DVR space, you can record one game while you're watching another. Plus, you can simultaneously stream on two screens if members of your household want to tune in to different channels.

Supported by nearly every device

Hulu + Live TV is widely device-supported, which means you can watch your sports just about anywhere. Stream on your TV, your tablet, your computer, your phone, and more. Find a full list of Hulu-supported devices here.

Access to major sports events

You won't have to worry about missing the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Summer and Winter Olympics, or any other major sporting events, because you should have access to pretty much all of those with Hulu + Live TV.

Hulu Sports Streaming Cons

Limited regional availability

One of the biggest drawbacks with Hulu + Live TV's sports offerings is the limited availability of regional sports networks. For sports fans, this could be a concern. For MLB and NBA games in particular, you might be missing out on quite a few since these are often broadcast on regional sports networks.

You'll miss out-of-market games

This is pretty typical, as out-of-market games are hard to come by, but it would be nice if a major streaming service made it possible. However, you'll get nationally broadcast games on the major channels with Hulu + Live TV.

Limited College Networks

While you will have access to ESPNU, you won't have some of the other college networks, like the Pac 12 Network. If you're not a fan of schools in those conferences, this may not be a big deal to you. You will, however, have the Big 10 Network, SEC Network, and the ACC Network.

What Sport Packages are on Hulu?

For $10/mo. you can get Hulu + Live TV's Sports Add-On package. It includes Motorsports Network, TVG, TVG2, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, and NFL RedZone. These sports channels really hit the niche markets, plus they offer some popular viewing. NFL RedZone in particular will get you viewing access to a ton of football games — specifically seven hours of it live every Sunday during football season.

ESPN on Hulu Plus Live TV

Sports fans will be happy to know that ESPN is an included channel with Hulu + Live TV. Hulu's extensive channel list includes plenty of sports options, one of which is ESPN. In fact, you'll also have access to ESPN 2, ESPNews, ESPNU, and ESPN College Extra.

Hulu with Live TV Plans and Sports Channels Compared

Below is a table of many of the sports channels you may be interested in, showing how Hulu stacks up against other streaming services.

Sports Channels Compared

Hulu + Live TV $70/mo. Sling TV Blue + Orange $50/mo. YouTube TV $55/mo. for the first three months ($65/mo. afterwards) fuboTV $65/mo. ($194.97 paid quarterly) ABC ✓

✓ ✓ CBS ✓

✓ ✓ Fox RSNS



✓ ✓ NBC ✓

✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ACC Network ✓ $15/mo. ✓ ✓ Big 10 Network ✓

✓ ✓ CBS Sports ✓

✓ ✓ ESPN2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN Deportes $5/mo.



$7/mo. ESPNews ✓ $15/mo. ✓ $11/mo. ESPNU ✓ $15/mo. ✓ $11/mo. ESPN College Extra ✓





Fox Deportes $5/mo.



$7/mo. Fox Soccer Plus



$11/mo. $7/mo. FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FS2 ✓ $15/mo. ✓ ✓ Golf ✓ $15/mo. ✓ ✓ MLB Network

$15/mo. ✓ $11/mo. Motortrend ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NBA TV

$15/mo. ✓ $11/mo. NBC Sports ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NFL Network

✓ ✓ ✓ NFL Red Zone $10/mo. $15/mo. $11/mo. $11/mo. NHL Network

$15/mo.

$11/mo. Olympic Channel ✓ $15/mo. ✓ ✓ Pac 12 Networks

$15/mo.

$11/mo. SEC Network

$15/mo. ✓ ✓ Stadium Channel

✓ $11/mo. $11/mo. Tennis Channel

$15/mo. ✓ $11/mo. TNT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Hulu + Live TV includes most of the major sports channels. Both YouTube TV and fuboTV offer more sports channels than Hulu, while Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV -- offer sports bundles that can cost up to $15/mo. extra. You'll need to add these bundles to get some of the specialty sports channels, bringing the costs of these services up even more.

Hulu + Live TV keeps it simple. For the flat rate of $70/mo., you get more than 85 channels, including nearly 20 channels that are great for watching sports of all kinds.

Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV now includes the Disney Bundle, which also adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to your package at no additional cost. With ESPN+, you'll be able to watch thousands of sporting events either live or from the ESPN archive. This includes games from the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NCAA, English Premier League, and more. You'll also be able to watch original ESPN programming, like Peyton's Places and the entire 30 for 30 library.

In addition, you'll find tools to help you with your fantasy teams, and you'll have access to the premium content on ESPN's website.

Hulu

Is Hulu + Live TV Good for Sports Fans?

Hulu + Live TV is definitely a good option for sports fans. Hulu's rate of $70/mo. is slightly more than Sling TV's price, even with the added sports bundle, and slightly more than YouTube TV and the basic fuboTV plan.

However, if you're a college student, then you could save money with the Hulu + Spotify + Showtime bundle -- at just $5/mo. for all three services.

NFL

Hulu's NFL options will let you watch the majority of professional football games. Since most games appear on CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN -- channels included in the Hulu + Live TV plan -- most fans will be able to watch games in their broadcast area. However, there is no Hulu Live NFL Network availability. It is also worth noting that Hulu + Live TV plans no longer include any of the regional sports networks.

NBA

When it comes to professional basketball, Hulu's NBA options are decent; most games are shown on ESPN or TNT, and both channels are in Hulu + Live TV's plan. However, you won't have access to NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

MLB

Hulu's MLB options are a bit more limited. Many Major League Baseball games broadcast on regional sports networks, and these are not included in the Hulu + Live TV plan. You also won't have access to MLB Network. However, you'll be able to watch nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, or TBS.

Events

With Hulu + Live TV, you will be able to watch most major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, World Series, U.S. Open, Tour de France, Wimbledon Championships, NASCAR Cup Series, and more.

In addition, Hulu + Live TV comes with a 50-hour cloud DVR. So if there are two games on at the same time, you can record one while you watch the other one in real time. You can also stream on two devices at the same time, allowing you to watch one game on your TV and another game on your tablet, so you don't miss a moment of live action.

Should You Choose Hulu + Live TV to Watch Sports This Season?

Hulu + Live TV is a great option for watching sports, offering the best all-around streaming value since it's also one of the best options for entertainment and news programming. In addition to more than 85 live channels, Hulu + Live TV comes with Hulu's massive on-demand library that includes more than 80,000 movies and TV episodes.

Hulu has the largest streaming library in the industry, so when the games have ended for the day, you'll have no problem finding your favorite shows or documentaries, along with being able to stream them in 4K for free (provided you have the proper TV and devices).

However, if you're interested in checking out the other services, most of them -- Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV -- offer free trials so you can test your sports viewing options at no charge. Sling TV's free trial lasts only three days, and since Sling TV does not include local broadcast networks, you'd need to connect your TV to an HD antenna.

While YouTube TV and fuboTV each offer a free seven-day trial so you can test your sports viewing options at no charge, Hulu + Live TV does not. However, you can cancel at any time after signup.