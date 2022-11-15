Hulu + Live TV vs. fuboTV: Which Live TV Streaming Service is Right for You?

Getty Images

Hulu + Live TV vs. fuboTV Compared If you want hours of original programming, the most popular cable networks, and the Disney bundle:

Hulu + Live TV If you want more than 130 channels, plenty of sports programming, up to 10 simultaneous streams:

fuboTV Subscription includes unlimited DVR space

Hulu has tons of originals, including TV series, movies, and documentaries

The streamer automatically bundles Hulu + Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN bundle Subscribers have access to more than 130 channels, even on the basic plan

It offers up to 1,000 hours of DVR recordings

Generous 10-screen limit is much more than other streamers

There are a lot of options when it comes to streaming live TV. With so many options, add-ons, and packages, it's not easy to find the service that fits perfectly. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it's important to compare them directly before you decide.

Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV are two of the leading streamers for those who have left cable behind, and for good reason. Both offer a wide array of channels and on-demand titles. They also have some key differences, and each one is designed for a specific type of streamer. Curious which one will fit you? Read on to find out.

Compare Hulu + Live TV vs. fuboTV Plans

Hulu + Live TV fuboTV Monthly price $70/mo. $70/mo. Free trial length N/A Seven days Number of channels 85+ 130+ Number of simultaneous streams Two (unlimited screens add-on available) Up to three Cloud DVR storage Unlimited 1,000 hours Offline viewing Yes No Ad-free option For on-demand titles No

Which Streaming Service is Right For You?

Both of these services have a lot to offer, but which one is going to make your household the most entertained? Hulu + Live TV, sometimes just called Hulu Live, is ideal for combining originals, on-demand streaming, and live TV. The service includes original movies, documentaries, and TV shows that you won't find on other platforms -- not to mention that it gives you access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more. It also has a very good channel list that most viewers want to watch.

As our fuboTV review shows, it's best for larger households that require more simultaneous streams, a large screen limit, and tons of live programming. Even fuboTV's basic package, the Pro plan, includes 131 channels. It also has a slight edge for sports fans, which is where fuboTV has dominated with a diverse sports-focused channels list.

As for price, both Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV start at $70/mo. for a subscription. Given the equal price point, for most viewers, this will probably come down to choosing between live channels and original programming.

User experience

Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV interface takes a little time to get used to. The categories on the homepage change quite often, for instance. That being said, the platform has a "My Stuff" tab that saves your favorite programs and a "Hubs" tab that divides movies and TV shows by "Entertainment," "News," "Kids," and a few other evergreen categories. Use the "Browse" option to scroll through regular Hulu titles and the "Live TV" tab to see the guide for what's airing now.

Supported devices for streaming on a Hulu + Live TV account include Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, select Android TV (Google TV) models, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, and computer browsers. You can log into the same account across devices using free Hulu apps, so you can track your viewing history and progress.

fuboTV

On fuboTV, users also have numerous options when it comes to compatible streaming devices. You can watch on gadgets including Amazon Fire TV, Android mobile devices, Apple TV, computer browsers, Google Chromecast, Apple iOS devices, Roku, and many others. The free fuboTV app even allows you to watch shows you record to your DVR on your devices.

The interface for fuboTV divides titles by "Sports," "Movies," "Series," and "Channels." The first three categories also have subcategories that allow you to find specific genres.

Personalization

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a good option for users who want a personalized experience. The streaming service allows a maximum of six profiles on a single account, each of which will receive personal recommendations based on past viewing behavior and favorites. You can also pause your program and pick it up later on any device using the same profile. Hulu also includes parental controls, which allow you to limit shows by rating. The easiest way to do this is by creating a "Kids Profile."

fuboTV

The streaming service fuboTV also lets users create up to six profiles on a single account. Each profile user can set their own favorite programs, follow their top shows, and access their own DVR recordings. Once a user marks something as a favorite, it will show up first on their homepage and program guide. It does not have parental controls, but some compatible devices (like Apple TV) do let you limit access to mature titles.

Extras

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV lets you stream on unlimited screens at home for an additional $10/mo., which is helpful for large households. Keep in mind that you are still limited to watching on just three devices that aren't connected to your home Wi-Fi network.

The streaming service has a Spanish-language extra called the Español Add-on for $5/mo. This includes CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, ESPN Deportes, and more.

Hulu also offers a few entertainment and sports extras, which bundle several extra Hulu + Live TV channels for $8/mo. and $10/mo., respectively. You can also add individual premium streamers, such as HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz.

Hulu includes free streaming in 4K for select programs if you have supported equipment.

The Disney bundle, automatically included with Hulu + Live TV, gives you access to Disney's vast catalog of originals on Disney+, along with tons of live sports programming on ESPN+.

fuboTV

There are several fuboTV plans that allow users to add more channels to their viewing lineup. Its Elite plan features 193 channels and costs $80/mo., while its Ultimate plan includes 230 channels for $100/mo.

Adventure seekers may like fuboTV's Adventure Plus Add-on, which features channels that showcase extreme sports and outdoor action. Channels include Outdoor Channel and Motosports Network and the add-on is just $5/mo.

For $11/mo., users can get Sports Plus with NFL RedZone. If you never want to miss a game, you can tune in to more than 25 networks.

Cord-cutters who like premium titles and originals can add networks like Starz and Showtime for between $6/mo. and $11/mo., or a Starz, Showtime, and Epix bundle for $20/mo.

Like Hulu, fuboTV offers a spanish-language extra that features channels such as ESPN Deportes and Nat Geo Mundo. At $20/mo., its version of this add-on -- called Latino Plus -- is much more expensive.

The extras offered by both Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV let you customize your experience. More storage, additional channels, and added screens all make a streaming plan feel like it was made for you. Keep in mind, when comparing Hulu + Live TV vs. fuboTV that the cost of extras adds up, however, so much so that you may end up paying as much as you did with a cable provider.

Disadvantages

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu's no-ad upgrade promises ad-free service, but Hulu + Live TV still has ads. If you pay extra to eliminate ads for on-demand titles, you still have to sit through commercial breaks on certain titles and on all live programming.

To be fair, there is no way for Hulu to eliminate live ads, but it makes paying for ad-free service less attractive. The service also has an offline download feature, but not all titles are eligible. Finally, Hulu's more limited channel lineup may not appeal to viewers who want as many live titles as possible.

fuboTV

One major issue with fuboTV is that its 1,000 hours of DVR storage are shared. So if you have six unique profiles, they all share the same recording space. This allows one user to hog available storage. Plus, while you can watch your favorite shows on-demand, the service doesn't have any originals that you can't find on other platforms like Hulu + Live TV.

Our Final Take

Hulu + Live TV vs. fuboTV: Who wins? People who want originals combined with live television will gravitate toward Hulu + Live TV, while viewers who want tons of channels and loads of sports programming may love fuboTV. Ultimately, Hulu is best for its on-demand catalog, and fuboTV shines with its number of live TV channels.

If you're still undecided, you can always try them both to compare them directly. A fuboTV free trial is good for seven days, so it's easy to get started. Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV no longer offers a free trial, but you can always cancel after one month if you're not happy with the service.

Need to do some other comparisons first? Check out how Hulu + Live TV stacks up to other competitors like Sling TV and YouTube TV.

