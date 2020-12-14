The days of mandatory cable service are long gone, thanks to the rise of streaming services, and one of the most popular choices among cordcutters is Hulu Plus Live TV. Hulu's flexible live TV plans boast more than 65 live TV channels, plus access to Hulu's entire on-demand streaming library of movies and TV shows. Hulu Plus Live TV also offers the ability to record live TV, giving you more than 50 hours of convenient cloud DVR storage with an add-on option to upgrade if you need more.
Hulu makes an attractive offer. Many users are abandoning singular services like Netflix or cable in favor of a comprehensive hybrid that manages to balance live TV and on-demand streaming. With Hulu Plus Live TV, you don't have to choose because you get the best of both worlds.
With a free trial of up to seven days, you can give the service a try and enjoy the peace of mind of free cancellation if you don't want to continue with a paid subscription.
What is Hulu Plus Live TV?
Hulu Plus Live TV combines a robust on-demand streaming library with flexible live TV options. And unlike cable or satellite providers, you aren't stuck with lengthy, expensive contracts.
Hulu offers two live TV plans. Hulu Plus Live TV costs $55 per month and offers more than 65 live TV channels in addition to ad-supported access to the on-demand streaming library, which features more than 80,000 movies and TV episodes. For $6 more, the $61-per-month Hulu (No Ads) Plus Live TV plan allows users to watch most on-demand movies and TV shows without commercials, however viewers watching live TV will still see the commercials that air on those channels.
The Hulu Plus Live TV channel list includes all of the most popular broadcast and cable channels, in addition to sports and news channels. The company also creates original shows that are only available to watch on Hulu.
Unlike cable, Hulu Plus Live TV does not require equipment rentals or installation; all you need is high-speed internet, a subscription, and a supported device, and you're good to gol. Hulu Plus Live TV works with a wide variety of devices, including all of these:
Mac
PC
Apple iPhone and iPad
Android phones and tablets
Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Google Chromecast
Samsung select TVs
Roku
Apple TV, 4th generation
Xbox One
Xbox 360
LG select TVs
Nintendo Switch
Playstation 4
Hulu provides an Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on option to upgrade from the 50 hours of cloud DVR storage to 200 hours of storage. There's also an add-on to upgrade from streaming on two simultaneous screens to unlimited screens.
Hulu also lets you add on premium channels at these additional costs:
HBO Max: $15 per month
Cinemax: $10 per month
Showtime: $11 per month
STARZ: $9 per month
The Hulu Plus Live TV channel list also includes these add-on and bundle options:
Entertainment Add-on: +$8 per month
This add-on includes TV channels like DIY, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, and Science, among others.
Español Add-on: +$5 per month
The Spanish-language add-on includes CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, NBC Universo, and more.
Disney Bundle: $62 per month
Hulu offers a live TV Disney Bundle, which adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to your streaming options. That means in addition to Hulu's streaming library and live TV channels, you'd also have access to all the new and classic movies and shows on Disney+, as well as thousands of live and archived sporting events, original programming, and more features on ESPN+.
Hulu Plus Live TV channel list
With Hulu Plus Live TV, there are more than 65 channels to choose from, including all of the major networks:
A&E
ABC
ABC News Live
ACCN ESPN
Adult Swim
Animal Planet
Bloomberg Television
Boomerang
Bravo
BTN
Cartoon Network
CBS
CBSN
Cheddar
CNBC
CNN
CNN International
Cozi TV
CSN Sports Network
CW
Discovery Channel
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
Disney XD
E!
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPNEWS
ESPN U
ESPN College Extra
Food Network
FOX Business
FOX News Channel
FS1
FS2
Freeform
FX
FXM
FXX
Golf
HGTV
History
HLN
ID
Lifetime
MSNBC
MotorTrend
NASA
National Geographic
NAT GEO WILD
NBC
NBCSN
Olympic Channel
Oxygen
Pop
QVC
ESPN SEC Network
Smithsonian Channel
SYFY
TBS
TCM
Telemundo
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV
Universal Kids
USA
VICE
Sports channels with Hulu Plus Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get access to all of Hulu's networks for not just major league games but also college teams, too. This includes the NCAA, NBA, NHL and NFL, in addition to the English Premier League and others. Other options on the Hulu Live TV channel list include FS1, NBCSN, TNT, ESPN, BTN, CBS, FS2, and GOLF.
Your home address will determine which regional sports networks you can access, while your physical location determines which local affiliate networks you have. Effective Oct. 23, 2020, Hulu no longer provides access to Sinclair Broadcast Group's regional sports networks, including Fox regional sports networks.
Local channels with Hulu Plus Live TV
Hulu + Live TV doesn't provide the exact same channels for everyone, as local channel availability depends on where you live. Local coverage depends on both your home location and physical location. Accordingly, live events and programming are subject not only to regional availability but also to blackouts. There also may be limitations depending on which device you are using to stream.
How do Hulu Plus Live TV channels compare?
Hulu Plus Live TV is not the only option out there for cord-cutters, with YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling, and Philo among other popular options. The Hulu Plus Live TV channel list is similar to fuboTV's lineup which starts at $60 per month. YouTube TV offers a few more channels with its $65 monthly plan, while Hulu definitely beats out Philo's limited selection of barely 40 channels at $20 per month. Pricewise, it falls about average, but there's no denying that the Hulu channel list holds up strong against its biggest competitors.
For entertainment channels:
In addition to its live TV channels, Hulu provides access to its entire streaming library of more than 80,000 movies, TV episodes, and Hulu Originals. Hulu also offers the option to add on premium channels like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and STARZ, which aren't available with providers like Philo and fuboTV.
For sports fans:
Hulu channels for sports cover all the basics, including NCAA, NBA, NHL, and NFL, and that's in addition to the English Premier League and others. YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV provide similar options, with Philo falling far behind in this area.
For news channels:
Philo and fuboTV don't offer much in the way of news channels, but Hulu's channel list is comparable to options on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.
For kids:
Hulu's networks for kids cover most of the favorites, like Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Cartoon Network, Universal Kids, and Boomerang. Hulu's kids channel list is significantly better than Sling's options, but is comparable with other services.
Overall value for price:
While YouTube TV offers slightly more channels, Hulu Plus Live TV's channel list covers all of the popular and even many of the more obscure channels. While Philo is priced low, its offerings are limited. Hulu Plus Live TV offers pricing that's similar to competitors like AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, give or take a few dollars, and boasts a massive streaming library in addition to its live offerings.
Does Hulu Plus Live TV's channel list beat the rest?
The Hulu Plus Live TV channel list is a solid offering of everything you need for live TV, in addition to one of the best on-demand streaming libraries, with full access to Hulu Originals that can't be found anywhere else.
Even better, the Hulu Plus Live TV free trial lasts for a full week and is open to both new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers, so you can take the service for a test drive yourself! All you need is a subscription and a supported device with the internet, and you're good to go.