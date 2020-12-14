Hulu is a great way to watch many of your favorite shows without having cable or satellite. With this over-the-top (OTT) service, all you need is a streaming device, like an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku, and a good internet connection.

In addition to its massive on-demand library, Hulu also produces original shows not available through any other service. Hulu offers four plans — two that include the on-demand library and two that also include live TV programming. Additionally, on two of the plans, you won't have to watch commercials in most of the shows available on demand.

You may be wondering if there's a Hulu free trial or if there's a Hulu deal or Hulu discount. In fact, Hulu offers several options you can choose from, including a Hulu bundle that also includes movies and shows from Disney and ESPN.

Read on to learn how you can sign up for a Hulu free trial, the value of the Hulu bundle, and more.

How do I sign up for a Hulu free trial?

Each of Hulu's four plans comes with a free trial.

The basic Hulu plan costs $6 per month and includes access to Hulu's streaming library of more than 80,000 movies and TV episodes. With this ad-supported plan, you will see commercials in your TV shows and movies. The Hulu (No Ads) plan offers the same content for $12 per month, but you won't have to watch commercials in most of the on-demand programming, plus you can download shows and movies to watch on the go. Each of these services offers a free 30-day trial.

The Hulu Plus Live TV option features the streaming library, plus more than 65 live TV channels and a 50-hour cloud DVR, all for $55 per month. Like the basic Hulu plan, Hulu Plus Live TV includes commercials in movies and shows from the streaming library. But you can get the best of both worlds with the Hulu (No Ads) Plus Live TV plan for $61 per month. With this plan, there won't be commercials in most shows from the on-demand library, but you will see the commercials that air during live TV programming. Both of these plans offer a 7-day free trial.

To sign up for a free trial from either your computer or mobile device, go to the Hulu welcome page and click on "Start Your Free Trial." Choose one of four plan options — Hulu, Hulu (No Ads), Hulu Plus Live TV, or Hulu (No Ads) Plus Live TV. Enter your email address, password, and personal information. Then, select your payment option — you can choose to pay monthly or annually — and enter your payment information. Although your payment information is required, you won't be billed until after your trial period ends, unless you cancel the plan entirely. You can sign up with a credit or debit card, with online payment services like PayPal and Venmo, or with a Hulu gift card. Once you've created your account, you can sign in on your streaming device.



Other ways to get Hulu on a deal

In addition to the free 7-day or 30-day trial, there are a few other Hulu deal options available.

Hulu's basic ad-supported plan is included for all Sprint customers on Sprint Unlimited plans. It is available to both new and current Sprint Unlimited customers.

Similar to Sprint, Verizon now includes the Disney Bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu in select Mix & Match unlimited plans, including the Get More Unlimited and Play Unlimited plans.

A third option for getting free Hulu is available to college and university students who have a Spotify Premium Student account. For just $5 per month, in addition to having access to Spotify Premium, college students will also get access to Hulu and Showtime at no additional charge.

What's the value of the Disney Plus, ESPN+, Hulu bundle?

To offer even more value to its customers, Hulu has created a Disney Bundle with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN for one all-inclusive price. Each service will have its own app on your streaming device.

The Disney Bundle includes the basic Hulu plan, Disney+, and ESPN+ and costs $13 per month. Individually, the three services would total $19 per month. There's also a version of the Disney Bundle that includes Hulu Plus Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+. That bundle costs $62 per month.

In addition to beloved Disney shows and movies, the Disney+ service offers new releases and classics from Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, and National Geographic, and they're all ad-free. That means instant and unlimited access to favorites like Coco, Frozen, Black Panther, The Avengers, The Mandalorian, and more. And of course, you can enjoy unlimited showings of the Broadway masterpiece Hamilton. A standalone Disney+ subscription costs $7 per month.

With ESPN+, you'll be able to watch thousands of live sports events from MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, UFC, international soccer, and more. You can also watch thousands more events in the ESPN+ archive. Additionally, you'll have access to the network's original series and complete 30 for 30 library, tools for your fantasy sports teams, and premium articles on the ESPN website.. Among the network's original series are Peyton's Places and Alex Morgan, The Equalizer. A standalone ESPN+ subscription costs $6 per month.

The Disney Bundle is the most comprehensive entertainment and sports streaming option available. And, at only $13 per month, it's like getting one of the services for free. If you opt for the Hulu + Live TV subscription bundle, your monthly cost will be $62 per month but with the added value of 65+ live channels.

What should I do after my Hulu trial expires?

When your 7-day or 30-day free trial expires, you have two options. You can cancel the service entirely, or you can continue the service at the monthly rate.

If you decide to continue the service, the payment option you entered when you set up your free trial will be billed the monthly rate for the service you chose. These rates are:



Hulu (basic) : $6



: $6 Hulu (No Ads) : $12



: $12 Hulu Plus Live TV : $55



: $55 Hulu (No Ads) Plus Live TV: $61





Once you continue your service, you'll be able to keep watching Hulu's original programming, like the Emmy Award-winning drama The Handmaid's Tale, the Emmy-nominated Little Fires Everywhere, and more. You'll also be able to binge old favorites from Hulu's massive on-demand library.

But if you do decide you would rather cancel during your free trial without getting billed for the next pay period, you need to access your account on or before the free trial's last day. Simply go to your account page, select cancel, and follow the instructions on the page. Your access to Hulu will end as soon as you complete these steps.

If you want to try other streaming options, many competing streaming services offer free trials. A few of these are:



These free trials give you the opportunity to test these services to see which one offers the shows and programming you most want to watch.

After testing your options, if you decide Hulu has the best plan for your entertainment needs, you can reactivate your account to watch all the great programming Hulu offers.