Discover New Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle with Both Ad and Ad-Free Plans

Today is a huge day in the world of streaming services. It's time to get streaming like you never have before. Starting today, the brand-new Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery is available to customers in the US on any of the three streaming platforms' websites. Whether you're a newbie or a long-time subscriber of any of the three, you can grab this bundle for just $16.99/month with ads or $29.99/month without ads, saving you up to 38% compared to buying each service separately. Who doesn't love a good deal, right?

This premium offering combines three of the most popular streaming services into one easy subscription, bringing together content from an impressive lineup of beloved brands like ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, and more. It's like having an all-you-can-watch buffet, but without the food coma. And nobody loves a food coma.

While fans might already be familiar with the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle that costs $14.99/month, not all of us are sports people. Now, users can choose to get everything Max has to offer instead of ESPN+ for just $2 more. It's a definite win in our opinion.

This new partnership is all about putting subscribers first, giving you access to a treasure trove of content from some of the greatest franchises out there. We're talking Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, Toy Story, Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and much, much more. Plus, you can look forward to an exciting slate of upcoming premieres, including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (Aug 27) and The Penguin (Sept). It's like having VIP access to the coolest club in town, it's just that this club in particular is in the comfort of your own home. Much better than the club, anyways.

Grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and dive into the endless entertainment offered by the Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle. Whether you're a fan of superheroes, wizards, animated classics, or edge-of-your-seat dramas, this bundle has got you covered. Happy streaming.

