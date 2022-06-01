Hulu Supported Devices 2022

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services for on-demand titles. By mid-2022, the company reported more than 45 million paid subscribers, all of whom had access to a diverse library of shows and movies. The service's original shows include titles like Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, The Handmaid's Tale, and others, while subscribers also enjoy next-day availability for many network shows.

You'll definitely get a lot of bang for your buck at just $7/mo. for the basic ad-supported plan. You can also upgrade to Hulu + Live TV if you want to add live streaming to your experience -- this option is great for cord cutters. And since Hulu was one of the first streamers ever, it's supported by most streaming devices.

How easy is it to take your Hulu titles from the TV to a mobile device to a gaming system? Pretty easy. You can watch Hulu on a ton of different devices, from your iPhone to your PlayStation 5. Here is what you need to know about Hulu's supported devices and how this on-demand streaming platform compares to other services.

Hulu Compatible Devices

Device compatibility refers to whether or not Hulu can operate on your specific gadget. In other words: Can your phone download and play the Hulu app? How about your Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick? Does your TV allow you to log in to Hulu?

Compatibility also means the device can run the latest version of the Hulu app. If you have an older device, it may not support the latest version of Hulu.

Finally, a compatible device lets you access all standard Hulu features (viewing the movie catalog available to your level of service) and any premium add-ons. You can also view Hulu + Live TV on compatible devices.

Most modern smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick are compatible with the Hulu app. Some smart TVs can also connect to Hulu. To get started, Hulu recommends streaming Wi-Fi speeds of at least 3Mbps (megabytes per second) for the streaming library and 8Mbps for Hulu + Live TV on any device.

Hulu Compatibility Compared



Hulu DIRECTV STREAM Sling TV fubo TV Android Smartphones and Tablets ✓ (5.0 and newer) ✓ (4.4 and newer) ✓ (4.4 and newer) ✓ (4.1 and newer) Android TV (Google TV) ✓ (select models) ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple TV ✓ (fourth generation and newer) ✓ ✓ ✓ Google Chromecast ✓ ✓ (second generation) ✓ ✓ Echo Show ✓ x x x Fire Tablets and TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple iPhone and Apple iPad ✓ (iOS 10 and newer) ✓ (iOS 9 and newer) ✓ (iOS 9 and newer) ✓ (iOS 9.1 and newer) LG TV ✓ (webOS 3.5 or higher) x x x Nintendo Switch ✓ x x x Mac and PC Web Browsers ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sony Playstation ✓ x x x Roku ✓ (version 8.1 or higher) ✓ ✓ ✓ Samsung TV ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2017 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) Vizio Smartcast TV ✓ x ✓ (with cast support) x Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S ✓ x ✓ x Xfinity Flex Streaming TV Box ✓ x x x Xfinity X1 TV Box ✓ x x x

Which Device Should I Use to Stream Hulu?

There are a lot of ways to watch your favorite Hulu programming: You can use Roku for Hulu + Live TV, watch Hulu on your Apple TV, stream Hulu on a Nintendo Switch, or catch up on Hulu Live on a PlayStation 5 between games. Here are some of the top devices, depending on your preferences. It's worth noting that 4K streaming is available on Hulu for no extra charge, you just need to have the right hardware.

Hulu Option for Amazon Fans: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Hulu can be added easily to the user-friendly Amazon Fire TV interface. Just add the app to your Fire TV home screen, and you can access Hulu in just a few seconds.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also bakes Alexa right into the remote control, which you can use to search for specific Hulu titles. Press the voice control button on your remote, ask Alexa to show you the latest season of Shrill, and you're on your way.

In addition to watching regular Hulu this way, you can also hook up your Hulu + Live TV service to an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Watching Hulu on Fire Stick is great for Amazon-loyal subscribers because you don't have to invest in any additional tools or software.

Hulu Option for On-The-Go: Apple iPhone and Apple iPad

If you travel a lot, downloading the Hulu app to your Apple iPhone or Apple iPad is an ideal way to keep up with your favorite shows from almost anywhere. Many titles can even be downloaded for viewing when the device is offline, such as when you're on an airplane. If you start a show on one Apple device, you can pick it up in the same place on any other device as long as you're logged in with the same credentials. Go from your Apple iPad to your Apple iPhone and back again with no problem.

With Hulu + Live TV, users can also watch important live events (like live sports) from almost anywhere. Mobile phone apps are great for Hulu viewers on-the-go because these apps come free with a Hulu account and update often to remain compatible with your phone's operating system.

Hulu Option for Simplicity: Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast is an affordable and simple choice for people who want to send streaming titles from their tablet, phone, or laptop to their TV. You don't need a smart TV, just one with an HDMI port. Plug your Chromecast into the TV, and Hulu devices on the same Wi-Fi network can stream titles straight to it.

Newer Google Chromecast with Google TV devices operate much like an Amazon Fire Stick, so you can operate the device with its own remote instead of casting from your laptop. Hulu on Chromecast is the best option for anyone without a smart TV who wants an easy-to-use, relatively universal device.

Bonus: You can unplug the Chromecast and take it with you on vacation or to a friend's house.