How Many Devices Can You Watch Hulu On at the Same Time?

Today, there's a streaming service out there for almost everyone. Wanting to watch your favorite Marvel films from start to finish? Try Disney Plus. Looking for a good sci-fi period drama? Check out Stranger Things on Netflix. No matter what you're interested in, there's a streaming service out there for you.

Most of us know this but rarely ever focus on what these services have to offer beyond their content. Yes, some services are better for sports, movies, etc. But what about other features like streaming quality, user profiles, or the number of simultaneous streams? There's a lot to consider about your next potential service beyond just content.

That's why today, we're diving deep into one of the lesser-discussed features specific to streaming services as it relates to Hulu, a giant in the streaming world. Simultaneous streaming. Read on for everything you need to know about simultaneous streaming on Hulu.

What is Simultaneous Streaming?

Simultaneous streaming refers to the number of screens you can watch a streaming service on at one time. As many subscriptions are shared among groups of people, the number of simultaneous screens a service supports plays a significant role in deciding whether or not someone will purchase a service. Most streaming services allow users to stream on more than one device at once.

You should know that most services will not let you stream the same content as someone else if you are logged into their individual user profile and attempting to watch a program at the same time as them. This shouldn't be a huge problem. Most of the major streamers grant you the ability to make multiple user profiles, so you can just switch over to another profile when needed to avoid confusion.

How Many People Can Watch Hulu at Once?

You can watch Hulu on two screens at the same time, though your account can be activated on unlimited devices. This means that while you catch up on the latest episode of The Bachelor, another user could be tuning into Solar Opposites in the other room. Two simultaneous screens may not seem like a lot, but it's sufficient enough for smaller households and those who occasionally lend their account to family or friends.

The number of simultaneous screens you can watch Hulu on isn't affected if you purchase Hulu using a deal or bundle. For instance, if you get the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle, Spotify+ Showtime bundle, or the Hulu Sprint bundle you'll still only be able to watch Hulu simultaneously on two screens. Keep that in mind as you weigh your options and the costs of your individual Hulu subscription.

Hulu comes in two plans. The ad-supported plan at $7/mo. and the no ads plan for $13/mo. You can watch Hulu simultaneously on up to two devices using each of these plans. And if you are looking for more screens, you can purchase a Hulu + Live TV subscription and pay an extra $10 a month for the Unlimited Screens add-on. Thankfully there is no add-on charge for 4K streaming, provided you have the proper equipment.

You can purchase a Hulu + Live TV subscription for $65/mo. if you purchase the ad-supported plan and $71/mo. for the no-ads plan. This service may appear a bit pricey at first glance, but it's on par with many of the other live TV streaming services on the market currency. YouTube TV and fuboTV plans also start at $65/mo. for reference. If you are looking for live television on a budget it's also worth it to check out Sling TV, which starts at $35/mo.

How to Get More Screens on Hulu?

The only way to get more screens on Hulu is by purchasing the Unlimited Screens add-on for an additional $10/mo. This add-on is restricted to Hulu + Live TV subscribers and will cost you some extra cash. Here's how you can get unlimited screens with the service.

Make sure you have a Hulu + Live TV plan. Look for the "Unlimited Screens" add-on on Hulu's website. Click on the "Unlimited Screens" widget. Designate what payment method will pay for your new add-on. Head over to your Hulu and check to ensure the add-on has been added.

Once you've followed these steps, you'll be well on your way to streaming without constraints. Just make sure that your new add-on cost is applied to your next monthly bill. There are no free trials when it comes to add-ons, so you should automatically be charged for whatever extras you purchase.

Hulu Simultaneous Streaming Compared



Hulu Disney Plus Netflix Sling TV Base Price $7/mo. $8/mo. $9/mo. $35/mo. Simultaneous Screens 2 4 1 1-3 User Profiles 6 7 5 4 Live TV available? Yes No No No

Comparatively, the simultaneous screens available for users who subscribe to a basic Hulu subscription are better than average. Disney Plus is the clear winner when it comes to simultaneous screens, but Sling TV is a close second depending on what kind of plan you have. The Sling Orange package offers only one screen, but the Sling Blue plan includes three.

Granted, you can watch the service on as many screens as you want if you upgrade to Hulu + Live TV, but you'll still have to purchase the Unlimited Screens add-on for an extra $10/mo. However, Hulu is the only service highlighted here that even offers unlimited simultaneous screens, so that's worth noting as well.

What About User Accounts and Profiles?

All Hulu subscriptions come with six user profiles, making this the perfect service for families and big groups alike. Hulu ranks high when it comes to this feature, but other services like Disney Plus allow for more (up to seven). Still, if you are looking for a service with plenty of user accounts to accommodate your needs, Hulu is a good choice.

Kids Profiles

With Hulu, you can designate certain user profiles for the kids in your household. Kids profiles will only be able to access children's programming. Keep in mind that there's no way to lock your specific profile on Hulu and prevent kids from accessing it.

If you're worried that your child might use your profile to watch something inappropriate, then you can always monitor your recent searches and watch history. Doing so will keep you abreast of what's been streamed and allow you to take appropriate action.

Our Final Take

If you're looking for a service that offers simultaneous screen capabilities then Hulu, or more specifically Hulu + Live TV with the unlimited screens add-on, is your streamer. There are other services out there that may offer more simultaneous screens. But Hulu still holds rank as one of the most popular streamers to ever exist.