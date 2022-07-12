How to Get the Sprint Hulu Bundle

Sprint Hulu bundle at a glance Free with an unlimited Sprint plan It's simple to activate the bundle online Existing ad-supported Hulu customers can switch their current billing to Sprint Access to hundreds of TV shows and movies across devices

If you have an Unlimited Plan with Sprint and you love streaming content -- we've got some good news. You can ditch your $7/mo. Hulu bill and wrap it into your Sprint coverage to stream for free. The Sprint Hulu bundle is even available to customers who already have an ad-supported Hulu account. In other words: It's not only available to new customers, which sometimes applies to some other discounts and deals.

Sprint and T-Mobile merged, but they haven't combined all of their discounts and other offers. The two brands still offer their own unique bundles The Sprint Hulu bundle is available to all Sprint customers with a Sprint ONE or Sprint MAX Unlimited Plan. Read on to learn more about Sprint pricing, available Hulu titles, and more.

Sprint Hulu Bundle Pricing Hulu (ad-supported) Sprint ONE Sprint MAX Monthly price $7/mo. or $70/yr. $70/mo. $85/mo. GB of 4G LTE data N/A 50GB 100GB Mobile hotspot data N/A Yes Yes Video streaming speeds 720p SD 480p Full HD 1080p 5G compatible N/A Yes Yes

Your ad-supported Hulu plan is totally free if you're paying for any of Sprint's Unlimited plans. This saves you $7/mo. across the board, no matter the Unlimited Plan you choose.

Hulu has ad-supported and no-ad plans. Sprint only includes the Hulu ad-supported plan with their bundle, so you'll have to endure commercials to enjoy this offer. If you have Hulu + Live TV, you won't be able to bundle it with your Sprint Unlimited Plan, either. You can always downgrade to ad-supported Hulu and then sign up for fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV for live TV coverage.

Sprint Hulu Bundle Titles

While you'll have to watch the occasional ad roll to get free Hulu with your Sprint coverage, you also have access to the entire Hulu streaming library -- a great deal overall.Ad-supported Hulu has thousands of on-demand titles, and you won't need cloud DVR because everything is available on-demand around the clock. You can watch on a variety of supported devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and many smart TVs.

Hulu has long partnered with broadcast networks to provide next-day availability for shows currently airing. That means what airs on NBC on Thursday night is usually available on Friday morning on Hulu. The streamer has also started creating their own titles. From drama series to romantic comedies, Hulu's growing title library has something for everyone.

Here are some of the most popular movies and shows currently available on Hulu, available with the Sprint Hulu bundle.

Hulu Popular Movies

Palm Springs

Vacation Friends

Happiest Season

False Positive

Bad Hair

No Exit

Plan B

Nomadland

Fire Island

Deep Water

Minding The Gap

Hulu Popular Original TV Shows

Little Fires Everywhere

Only Murders in the Building

The Handmaid's Tale

The Great

Letter Kenny

Solar Opposites

Normal People

The Dropout

Reservation Dogs

Life and Beth

Shrill

How I Met Your Father

Sprint Hulu Bundle Other Features

In addition to the most popular original series on Hulu, your Sprint Hulu bundle also offers access to your favorite programs across a variety of networks and time periods. We're talking about everything from episodes of I Love Lucy to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Plus, if you get the Sprint ONE or Sprint MAX plan with Sprint, you get additional goodies in your Sprint Hulu bundle. Customers also get free GoGo internet for in-flight Wi-Fi and unlimited texting during travel. Sprint MAX customers also Scam Shield Premium. Hulu also lets you stream in 4K for no extra charge, provided you have the proper equipment to support it.

How to Get the Sprint Hulu Bundle

Whether you're new to a Sprint Unlimited plan or an existing customer who just found out about the Hulu bundle, signing up is simple.

If you don't currently have Hulu, follow these instructions:

Log in to your account on Sprint.com and then navigate to sprint.com/hulu Click "Activate Now" Wait for a text message on your Sprint device with an activation link Follow the activation link to complete the registration sign up, which requires an email and creating login credentials

If you already have Hulu, you will follow these instructions after clicking the activation link:

Choose the "I have a Hulu account" option Enter the email you use to log in to Hulu Go to the red "You already have a Hulu account. Click here to log in." link. Log in to your Hulu account and select the ad-supported Hulu plan -- you will stop being billed by Hulu

If you run into any issues with your activation link or getting signed up, your contact point should be Sprint, not Hulu.

Sprint Hulu Bundle FAQs

How Much is Hulu Through Sprint?

You don't have to pay anything for ad-supported Hulu with any Sprint Unlimited plan. The add-on is free, unless you switch to ad-free Hulu or Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu will not be automatically added when you sign up, however. You need to manually add the free service via your Sprint account. If you choose to add a premium add-on to your base ad-supported Hulu subscription, that will be billed separately and must be paid for by you.

Can I Cancel My Sprint Hulu Bundle?

Yes, you can cancel your Hulu subscription at any time. You will need to do it through the Hulu website, not the Sprint website. If you cancel your Sprint Unlimited plan, your Hulu bundle will automatically be canceled. If you already had a Hulu account before you got Sprint, you can switch back to your previous payment method to keep the account active.

How Many Hulu Accounts Can I Add to My Sprint Bundle?

Each qualified Sprint account can be linked to one Hulu account. In other words, if you share an account with a spouse, you can only get one free Hulu activation. Thankfully, you can have up to six profiles on the same Hulu account. Each profile will log in using the same credentials, then choose their profile, which has saved their preferences and favorite programs.

What Devices Can I Use with Hulu?

Hulu's service is available on most any internet connected device in your home. Our guide on Hulu supported devices can give you the breakdown of what you can use to stream Hulu. Most smartphones, tablets, web browsers, and streaming devices with the latest software are compatible.

Our Final Take

The Sprint Hulu bundle is great for anyone who already has a Sprint Unlimited plan. The service is totally free and you get access to the entire Hulu on-demand streaming library. Since it doesn't apply to users who want Hulu + Live TV streaming, we can't recommend it for people who are looking to ditch their cable entirely. Still, it's a savvy way to get around paying for Hulu that only takes a few minutes to sign up for. If music and TV are more your speed don't miss out on the Hulu + Spotify + Showtime bundle.

If you're a current Sprint Unlimited plan subscriber, then adding Hulu at no additional cost is a no-brainer. And if you're weighing two phone plans with about the same price point, getting free Hulu might be worth tipping you toward Sprint.