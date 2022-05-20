How to Get the Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime Bundle Right Now

If you're enrolled in an accredited college and looking for a way to cut back on your entertainment budget, the Spotify Premium Student bundle is here to help. For a shockingly low $5/mo., you get access to Spotify Premium, Hulu (ad-supported), and Showtime. The bundle is only available to students as of right now.

Spotify Premium features include unlimited skips, ad-free listening, and the ability to download songs for listening offline. And that's before you dive into the available podcasts. Hulu (ad-supported) includes hundreds of titles in the Hulu on-demand library, including original shows and movies. Handmaid's Tale binge, anyone?

Finally, free Showtime gives you access to tons of movies and shows that are typically available only as an add-on to cable or streaming services. If you already have Spotify or aren't interested in Showtime, Hulu offers a great bundle with Sprint (which is now T-Mobile) as well.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



What Does Spotify Premium's Student Plan Include?

One of the most attractive plans that includes Hulu is actually Spotify's bundle deal. And if you're already a Spotify Premium subscriber, the deal is even sweeter. Though Spotify once offered Hulu for free with a subscription to Spotify Premium, that deal's gone. Now, though, students can get access to a bundle deal that includes Spotify Premium, Hulu with ads, and Showtime.

All you need to get this deal is a verifiable student status. For $5/mo., you get access to all three streaming services, and the deal lasts as long as you're a student (or until it goes away). This is a savings of nearly $22/mo., which is great for students on a budget. Sign up here.

How to Get the Spotify Premium Student Discount with Hulu and Showtime

Signing up for the Spotify Premium Student bundle is pretty fast. Keep in mind that your student status will be verified using a program called SheerID, so no funny business.

1. Go to https://www.spotify.com/us/student/verification/

2. Provide your personal details, including your school information, and click "Verify"

3. Complete the account and payment pages to complete your sign up

Your bundle payments will automatically recur every three months until you cancel your bundle.

How Much is Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime?

Spotify Premium Hulu (Ad-Supported) Showtime Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime Monthly price $10/mo. $6/mo. $11/mo. $5/mo. Annual price $120/yr. $60/yr. $99/yr. $60/yr.

The bundle costs just $5/mo. and is a huge discount from what you'd normally pay for each service individually. The combined annual premiums for the three partners is $279, even with annual payment discounts from Hulu and Showtime. The bundle is just $60 per year ($55/yr. for the first year, if you factor in the free trial month).

Even better, you have access to premium content everyone else has at a higher price. This includes thousands of hours of music, podcasts, documentaries, rom-coms, and more between the three platforms.

One quick note: You must stick with ad-supported Hulu with this bundle. If you decide to upgrade to Hulu (No-Ads) or Hulu + Live TV, you'll have to do that directly with Hulu and pay market prices. Thankfully Hulu doesn't charge extra for 4K viewing, saving you even more money. If you are looking for a live TV service without losing your Hulu bundle pricing Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube all offer live TV packages.

How to Activate Hulu and Showtime with My Spotify Premium Student Account

Your first step in the process to activate Hulu is to go to Spotify's student page here. It's pretty easy to walk through all the steps, as long as you have your student information handy. Remember, you have to be enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university -- that information will be verified. Spotify also limits the age to only those 18 and older.

Using a third-party service, Spotify will verify your enrollment status. It's required to reverify every 12 months, so keep that in mind. This also means your bundle deal might extend slightly longer than you're a student, depending on when you proceed through the verification process.

Once on Spotify's student page, follow the prompts to provide your information and wait for approval. Once everything checks out, you'll just need to input your payment info and you're all set. If you already subscribe to one of the services in the bundle, Spotify will also let you redo your subscription to get the deal.

Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime's Other Features

In addition to the easy billing that comes with paying for a bundle, this particular package has some additional benefits. While the free month of the bundle is only open to students who haven't already tried Spotify Premium, the bundle is available to anyone enrolled at an accredited institution for up to four years.

You can also play any Spotify song (even on mobile) and each Hulu account can have up to six profiles. Plus, apps for all three platforms are available for mobile viewing. You can even get this bundle if you're studying abroad.

And let's not forget how much content is available across Hulu, Showtime, and Spotify. You'll have access to a huge variety of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and playlists -- from award winners to indie darlings and everything in between. Get all the details on what you can watch on Showtime here, and check out all the Hulu channels and titles here.

Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime FAQs

Do I Have To Be a Student to Sign Up for the Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime bundle?

Yes. The Spotify Premium Student bundle is not available with all Premium plans. To be eligible you must be a student who is enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university. You must also be at least 18 years old. Spotify uses a third-party company to digitally verify that you are enrolled as a student in an eligible school. You must re-verify your student status every 12 months.

Can I Cancel the Bundle?

There is no contract required to sign up for this bundle. You can give it a trial run and cancel any time. Keep in mind that if you cancel your Spotify Premium plan as a student, your Hulu and Showtime accounts will also be canceled. You will also lose service once you can't verify your student status anymore.

How Do I Log into Hulu and Showtime?

Spotify will provide the details you need to activate your other accounts. If you already have a Hulu or Showtime account, you can use your current credentials to log in. Otherwise you'll need to create a new account on the other platforms. Any current billing in place for Hulu or Showtime will stop once you have the bundle.

Is Hulu no longer free with Spotify? -- There's no longer a deal to get Hulu free with Spotify, however, there is a student deal. Students can get a discount on Hulu with ads, Showtime, and Spotify Premium all bundled together for $4/mo.

Can I get this bundle if I am not a student? -- No, this bundle is exclusive to students. While there is no other deal like this right now, it's possible Spotify or Hulu may offer a similar deal in the future.

How long does this bundle last? -- This deal is valid as long as you're still a student enrolled in school or until the deal ends.

Our Final Take

The Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime bundle is a great deal for students. It might be short lived (the maximum term is four years), but it makes it possible for students to get these platforms at a discounted rate while they're in college.

At just $5/mo. it's a low risk, high reward chance to take. Plus, you'll never be out of music and podcasts to enjoy or movies and TV shows to watch when you decide to stay-in instead of going out for a night on the town.