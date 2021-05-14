FuboTV Free Trial: One Week Trial for New Members and How to Get It

Cristiano Ronaldo, fuboTV sports GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

fuboTV has seen incredible growth over the past few years, and its catalog today offers much more than soccer and sports. Subscribers to the streaming service are treated to one of the widest selections of networks currently available on the market. The basic fuboTV Starter plan runs $65 per month and gives subscribers access to 108 channels with more than 130 events broadcast in 4K, ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and reality TV shows, some of which are available in multiple languages.

Luckily, there's a fuboTV free trial so you can test it all out before you subscribe. And if you decide the platform is a good fit for your needs, there are a few ways you can save a bit of cash on your monthly subscription.

fuboTV Free Trial

fuboTV plans begin at $65 per month with an option to start with a 7 day free trial, which is comparable to other leading live TV streaming services like YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV. But unlike other streaming platforms, fuboTV has no original on-demand library of its own. Instead, the service relies entirely on content from the networks available to stream.

Right now, you can check out three of the four main plans before you buy with a seven-day free trial. You'll have to enter in your payment info to gain access to your free trial, but you won't be charged a dime as long as you cancel your plan before the seven days elapse.

The only plan from fuboTV that doesn't offer a free trial right now is Latino Quarterly, which offers the best in Spanish language programming. There's no contract with fuboTV, so you can cancel at any time during the month – but if you sign up for Latino Quarterly, you'll get charged for three months at the beginning of the payment cycle. And since it doesn't offer a free trial, you'll need to be sure it's something you can commit to before signing up.

fuboTV's free trial falls right in the middle of the pack. Some platforms offer a full month of free service, while others don't offer a free trial at all. Considering fuboTV is one of the more unique services on the market, we're glad to see at least some form of trial offered to prospective customers.

fuboTV Bundles

fuboTV features one deal on premium networks that can save subscribers money (which we'll discuss in the next section), although it doesn't have any cross-platform bundles at the moment, such as the Disney+, ESPN+,and Hulu bundle. But fuboTV does offer free trials with most of their bundles, so subscribers can take a peek at what's available before shelling out the hefty subscription fee.

Although fuboTV includes quite a few different channel lineups in all of the different plans, they don't have any deals available that will net you a discount with other streaming services when you sign up for a fuboTV subscription. However, the streaming marketplace changes fast, so keep an eye out for any streaming service bundles that may include fuboTV in the future.

Other fuboTV Deals and Discounts

While free trials are the main way to save with fuboTV, there are a few other promotions you can take advantage of – here's a full rundown of our favorites.

Explore Add-Ons and Extras

One of the best things about subscribing to fuboTV is all of the different add-ons you can use to create a custom plan tailored to your specific viewing needs. One of the best add-ons fuboTV has available is Sports Plus with NFL RedZone, which gives you access to a variety of sports-centric networks, such as MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, and more for an additional $11 per month.

For anyone who wants to watch shows that focus on the great outdoors, you can try out the Adventure Plus add-on for $5 extra per month, which will unlock access to networks such as Outdoor Channel, Outside TV, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network.

And if you're interested in premium networks like Showtime, fuboTV also has plenty to offer. fuboTV offers add-ons for AMC Premiere, Epix, Showtime, and Starz. All of these premium add-ons come with live channels, as well as on-demand libraries. And you have the option to purchase the add-ons separately, but if you're looking for a discount on the premium content, fuboTV has one deal available that will definitely come in handy.

Save $6 Monthly for Buying Showtime + Starz + Epix Together

There are tons of different add-ons to choose from with fuboTV, but they can make the monthly cost of service rise fast. If you're interested in premium channels, fuboTV sells Showtime, Starz, and Epix together as a packaged deal.

Showtime features blockbusters like Hustlers, 21 Bridges, and The Gentlemen, as well as a nice selection of shows and documentaries. Starz includes recent hits like Jumanji: The Next Level and Bad Boys For Life and classic shows like Sanford & Son and The Jeffersons. Epix is home to big-budget original series like Britannia, Godfather of Harlem, and Pennyworth, and Epix subscribers can also check out movies like Bill & Ted Face the Music and Sonic the Hedgehog.

When purchased separately, Showtime is $11 per month, Starz is $9 per month, and Epix is $6 per month. But you can buy all of them together for $20 per month. This discount saves you $6 off the regular monthly cost of buying the add-ons separately, which comes out to $72 in annual savings.

fuboTV Deals Compared

There's no shortage of great streaming services to choose from these days, and most of them offer deals to help subscribers to save a few bucks and entice new customers. Most people enjoy having the option to try out streaming services before signing up, so one of our favorite deals is the all-important free trial.

fuboTV offers a week-long free trial with their Starter, Pro, and Elite plans. But Hulu offers a 30-day free trial at the moment, which is hard to beat. Sling doesn't have any free trial period right now, so you'll probably have to pay as soon as you sign up, but Sling currently offers their Blue Plan or Orange Plan for $10 for the first month, which is a good substitute for a free trial.

If you're looking for a streaming discount, fuboTV's premium bundle including Showtime, Starz, and Epix is $20, but you might find more value with the discounts offered by other services. Sling TV's main two plans, Blue and Orange, each cost $35 per month. But you can sign up for Blue and Orange together for $50 per month, which saves you $20 off regular subscription fees every month.

However, one of the best streaming deals around is the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle, which offers subscribers access to all three at a discounted price. You can choose the bundle including Hulu (ad-supported) for $14 per month, or you can buy the bundle including Hulu (No Ads) for $20 per month. Either one of these is a good option for people who want to stream a wide variety of movies, shows, and sports without paying multiple subscriptions every month.

Our Final Take

Sports are the main draw of fuboTV, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a streaming service that offers sports-related content. Soccer fans in particular will find a lot to love with fuboTV, although the service is also a perfect fit for anyone following the NFL or NCAA football. It's a bit frustrating that it's trial only runs for one week – and Latino Quarterly doesn't offer one at all – but at least it gives you time to try the service before committing to a monthly fee.

The lack of available bundles is also a glaring omission from the fuboTV lineup. Considering most streaming services today offer some form of third-party bundle, it would be great for fuboTV to jump on the bandwagon and partner with another service to reduce its rates. It does give you the option to bundle in a variety of premium networks for a discount, but it simply can't compete with the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle – or even the Showtime and Paramount+ bundle.

Despite the shortcoming in bundle selection, there's still a lot to love about fuboTV. If you're interested in the streaming service, be sure to make use of the free seven-day trial before jumping into a paid subscription.