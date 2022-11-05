Sling TV 2022: Packages, Channels, Pricing and More

Sit back and relax. We got you covered for the best streaming deals Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services right now offering both live and on-demand content. Three base packages are available that provide access to more than 50 popular networks -- including AMC, Disney Channel, CNN, ESPN, TNT, and Discovery Channel -- and it's a great option for families with a wide variety of interests.

Aside from a varied Sling TV channel list and multiple subscription plans, the service also includes coveted features such as a DVR, the ability to stream on multiple screens, and no annual contracts. This guide will cover everything you need to know about all three Sling TV packages -- from available channels and monthly fees to on-demand content and premium add-ons.

How Much Does Sling TV Cost?

Sling TV offers the same functionality as many other streamers, starting at just $40/mo. If you've priced out other live TV platforms, you know what a great deal this is. Two packages are available at this price point -- Orange and Blue -- with each one carrying a slightly different catalog with up to 43 channels.

The third and final Sling TV package available is aptly named the "Orange & Blue" plan (note the ampersand), as it combines both plans together and gives you access to more than 50 channels. It's a bit more expensive at $55/mo., but still more affordable than the competition.

Regardless of which channel package you're interested in getting, Sling TV is currently running a promotion that gives you a free AirTV Mini (an $80 value) when you prepay for two months of service.

Sling TV Packages and Plans

Because Sling TV offers three different packages and plans, it's important to understand what you're getting with your monthly subscription. The basic Orange and Blue plans carry much of the same content, but there are a few noticeable exclusives -- such as ESPN and Disney Channel on Orange and Bravo and Discovery Channel on Blue.

Of course, if you'd rather not worry about missing out on any of today's most popular channels, you can sign up for the Orange & Blue plan to gain access to the best of both worlds.

Here is a closer look at every plan to help you find the best viewing experience for you based on several key factors:



Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange & Blue Monthly price $40/mo. $40/mo. $55/mo. No ads N/A N/A N/A Number of screens 1 3 3 Live channels 32 43 51 Best for NCAA football, Disney channel, families NFL, news Sports, entertainment, news

What Channels Does Sling TV Have?

Sling TV Blue and Sling TV Orange cater to different audiences. You'll find that Sling TV Orange is built around sports, while Sling TV Blue is focused on a variety of entertainment options. Both offer a robust catalog, but here are some of the best channels on each plan.

Sling TV Orange

ESPN is the standout network for Sling TV Orange. You'll also find ESPN2, ESPN3, and MotorTrend exclusively on the Orange plan. Other popular networks include TNT, CNN, Disney, and HGTV.

Overall, the Orange plan is fairly well-rounded, with an added emphasis on sports -- particularly college football. It does, however, only carry 32 channels compared to 43 on the Blue Plan. And although it only has a handful of exclusive channels, there's no doubt they're some of the most popular channels available.

The Sling Orange Plan includes Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, MotorTrend, and more.

Sling TV Blue

Sling TV Blue includes entertainment outlets such as Bravo, Discovery, FX, and E! Live sporting events are also covered on the Blue plan with exclusive access to Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports Networks, NFL Network, and more.

This plan is more likely to be optimal for a family with diverse interests, as it boasts a few more channels than Sling Orange, more exclusive content, and covers a wider variety of genres. And while it does have significantly more exclusive channels than the Orange Plan, they're a bit more niche and less likely to have broad appeal.

Sling TV Blue includes a variety of news and entertainment channels, including Bravo, Discovery Channel, E!, FOX, FS1, HLN, MSNBC, NBC, NFL Network, National Geographic, SYFY, TLC, USA, truTV, and more.

What Add-ons for Premium Channels and Extras Does Sling TV Have?

Sling TV offers a wealth of premium add-ons. For Sling Blue subscribers, you can gain access to channels like Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 2, and NFL Redzone channel for $11/mo. Sling Orange subscribers receive regional programs in their sports package like the SEC, Pac-12, and Longhorn networks for $11/mo. Sling Orange & Blue subscribers receive all 20 sports channels for $15/mo.

Aside from sports, entertainment enthusiasts can pick up a variety of exclusive channels in bundles that start as low as $3/mo. This includes FlixLatino ($3/mo.), Hallmark Movies Now ($6/mo.), and Dog TV ($5/mo.).

A few unique bundles are also offered by Sling TV, including the Total TV Deal ($21). This deal combines all of the service's add-ons (a $45 value):

Sports Extra

Kids Extra

News Extra

Lifestyle Extra

Comedy Extra

Hollywood Extra

Heartland Extra

DVR Plus

You can find more information about the above deals -- and the full list of more than 60 premium add-ons -- via the official Sling TV website, but we've highlighted some of the most popular below:



Price Available with Sling TV Orange Available with Sling TV Blue Epix $5/mo. ✔ ✔ Showtime $10/mo. ✔ ✔ Starz $9/mo. ✔ ✔ DVR Plus (200 hours) $5/mo. ✔ ✔ Sports Extra (NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network) $11/mo. ✔ ✔ Comedy Extra (MTV, MTV2, Laff) $6/mo. ✔ ✔ Hallmark Movies Now $6/mo. ✔ ✔ BET+ $10/mo. ✔ ✔ FlixLatino $3/mo./mo. ✔ ✔ Dog TV $5/mo. ✔ ✔ Grokker $7/mo. ✔ ✔

Sling TV Local Channels?

Sling TV offers local channels, too, but their availability varies wildly by location. Some locations will receive local news, sports, and other local broadcasts like NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and more -- although you'll need to check Sling TV's official Designated Market Areas map for specific coverage.

To access the content, simply pair your Sling TV plan with an HD antenna in your home. You can make the most of these local broadcasts by picking up Tablo TV or HDHomeRun, which make it easy to record and rewatch your favorite regional programs.

If none of the above products fit what you want, Sling TV is running a few promotions to help get local broadcasts into your home. Opt for the AirTV Anywhere + HD Antenna bundle (a $245 value) for just $99 when prepaying for three months, while you can also pick up the AirTV 2 + HD Antenna bundle (a $150 value) for $49 -- although it carries the same stipulation of prepaying for three months of Sling TV.

However, if you just want an HD antenna without additional DVR hardware, you can get one for free when you prepay for just two months of service.

Sling TV Sports Channels

While streaming services like fuboTV might be the most popular destination for sports fans, Sling TV now features plenty of sports-centric programming at a lower price -- just $11/mo.

Sports networks available on Sling TV include:

ESPN

NFL Network

MotorTrend

Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

NBA TV

MLB Network

NHL Network

Tennis Channel

ACCN ESPN

Unfortunately, these networks are divided between the Blue and Orange plans. Subscribers to Orange will receive a large number of live NCAA football broadcasts, while Blue subscribers will find more NFL games. This is largely driven by the exclusivity of ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports Network, and NFL Network -- forcing dedicated fans to spring for the Blue & Orange plan if they want to get full coverage.

The channels offered in the Sports Extra package vary based on whether you're subscribed to Sling TV Orange or Sling TV Blue. For example, the popular NFL RedZone channel is only available to members of Sling Blue. There's no doubt Sling TV offers impressive sports coverage -- but you'll need to pay close attention to exactly which channels are offered by your plan.

Since Sling TV doesn't lock you into an annual contract, you can save a bit of extra money by switching back and forth between plans when your favorite teams are in the off-season. For example, football fans will likely pick up the Orange & Blue plan to watch both NCAA and NFL games, but once the season is over, you can downgrade and switch to either the Orange or Blue Plan and save $15/mo.

Sling TV Kids Channels

You can find plenty of programming for the whole family on Sling TV. Popular networks for young viewers include Baby TV, Disney Junior, Nick Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick. Some channels are only available with the Kids Extra ($6). Kids Extra channels include:

Nicktoons

TeenNick

DuckTV

Boomerang

BabyTV

Sling TV Comedy Channels

Sling Blue features comedy channels like Comedy Central and TBS as a part of your standard package. You can also purchase the Comedy Extra add-on for just $6/mo. This extra is available to both Orange and Blue subscribers and includes 10 additional channels. You'll receive access to:

MTV

MTV2

Paramount Network

fetv

Laff

CMT

Logo

Revolt

Game Show Network

TV Land

Sling TV News Channels

Sling Blue is designed for news watchers, with channels ranging from CNN and MSNBC to Local Now. You can also purchase the News Extra for $6/mo. and be guaranteed access to:

BBC World News

News Nation

News Max

HLN

Weather Nation

Science Channel

News 18

CGTN

Law and Crime

Sling TV Premium Channels

Not getting your movie fix with the Orange or Blue packages? You can add extra channels to gain access to tons of films as well as premium series. Available premium channels and channel bundles include:

Showtime ($10/mo.)

Starz ($9/mo.)

Epix ($5/mo.)

BET+ ($10/mo.)

AMC+ ($7/mo.)

Lifestyle Extra ($6/mo.)

Hollywood Extra ($6/mo.)

Our Final Take

Sling TV is a great fit for wallet-friendly shoppers that don't mind working around a few quirks. HBO is noticeably absent from the catalog, sports are divided across the Orange and Blue plans, and you might have to pick up an HD antenna for local broadcasts. All these hurdles mean you'll need to do a bit more research than you would when signing up for Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV (which don't split their catalog across different plans), but there's no denying Sling TV's value.

Some viewers might find merit in picking up either the Orange or Blue plan and adding a standalone subscription -- such as HBO Max, NFL Game Pass, or MLB.TV -- to round out their broadcasts. If you're not bothered by sports or the lack of HBO, then the Orange & Blue bundle is likely a perfect fit -- and it's still cheaper than both Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV while carrying much of the same programming.

Overall, Sling TV remains one of the most affordable streaming platforms around. With a variety of add-ons, three unique subscription packages, and access to live TV broadcasts, the frugal service is a strong contender for your living room.