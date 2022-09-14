Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Sling TV

If you're looking for an affordable way to watch live sports, Sling TV is worth considering. This popular streaming platform doesn't offer quite the extensive array of sports channels that some other platforms do.

However, Sling's low-price and flexible packages offer a great way to get the sports coverage you want without paying for more than you need. Even those who want more sports can find it here -- if they're willing to pay a little extra.

Before you settle on Sling TV, though, it's important to do your research and determine if it has the teams and sports you want to watch. Read on to learn more about watching sports on Sling TV so you can decide if it's right for you.

Sling TV Plans and Sports Channels Compared



Sling TV's two starting plans, Orange and Blue, each cost $35/mo. You also have the option to combine them for $50/mo. Both of the main Sling TV channel packages feature TBS, TNT, and USA Network. Meanwhile, Sling Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3, while Sling Blue has FS1 and NFL Network, along with local Fox and NBC channels in some markets, so sports fans should keep this in mind when deciding between the base plans.

Sports Channels on Sling TV

Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange & Sling Blue ABC X X X ACC Network $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. ACC Network Extra $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. BeIN Sports $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. BeIN Sports Español X X X Big Ten Network X $11/mo. $15/mo. CBS Sports Network X X X Eleven Sports X X X ESPN ✔ X ✔ ESPN2 ✔ X ✔ ESPN3 ✔ X ✔ ESPN Deportes X X X ESPNews $11/mo. X $15/mo. ESPNU $11/mo. X $15/mo. Fight Network X X X Fox X ✔ (in select markets) ✔ (in select markets) Fox Deportes X X X Fox Soccer Plus X X X FS1 X ✔ ✔ FS2 X $11/mo. $15/mo. fubo Sports Network X X X Galavision X X X GinX eSports TV X X X Golf Channel X $11/mo. $15/mo. GOLTV English X X X GOLTV Spanish X X X MAVTV X X X MLB Network $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. MLB Strike Zone $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. Motortrend ✔ X ✔ NBC X ✔ (in select markets) ✔ (in select markets) NBA TV $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. NFL RedZone X $11/mo. $15/mo. NFL Network X ✔ ✔ NHL Network $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. Olympic Channel X $11/mo. $15/mo. Outdoor Channel X X X PAC12 Network (certain areas) $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. SEC Network $11/mo. X $15/mo. Sportsman Channel X X X Stadium X X X TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ Tennis Channel $11/mo. $11/mo. $15/mo. TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ TyC Sports X X X TUDN X X X USA ✔ ✔ ✔ Zona Futbol X X X

Even at $5/mo., the Sling Orange & Sling Blue combination plan is cheaper than many streaming alternatives, such as fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV, both of which start at $70/mo. However, Sling TV's sports channel offerings are also slimmer than these competitors. If you can access the channels you want with Sling TV, though, then you'll save on monthly subscription fees.

Sling TV Sports Add-ons

There's only one Sling TV sports package add-on: Sports Extra. The package makeup differs depending on whether you have Sling Orange or Blue, or you can get every sports channel Sling offers with the add-on on the Orange & Blue plan. This add-on is a must-have for serious sports fans because it includes many of the major networks that air the most popular leagues, teams, and tournaments.

Sports Extra ($11–$15/mo.)

The Sports Extra add-on costs $11/mo., if you're subscribed to Sling Orange or Sling Blue. With the combined Orange & Blue plan, this add-on costs $15/mo.

Sports Extra includes several additional sports networks, depending on which plan you have. Popular channels such as NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Golf Channel, beIN SPORTS, Olympic Channel, Tennis Channel, and FS2 are some of the top options. For college sports coverage on Sling TV, several conference-specific networks -- such as ACC Network, SEC Network, and Pac-12 Network -- are also available.

Since Sling Orange and Blue have different Sports Extra channels, it's best to subscribe to Orange & Blue and purchase the $15/mo. Sports Extra add-on if you want everything Sling offers for sports fans.

If you already have Sling TV, you can sign up for Sports Extra in your account settings by scrolling down to "Add Premium Channels & More." Then select Sports Extra, and click "+ADD." The next pop-up lets you confirm your purchase. The add-on should be accessible immediately, but you may need to restart your device to begin watching.

Unfortunately, there's not currently a free trial for Sling TV, so you'll have to sign up for at least a month to try out its sports coverage.

DVR Plus ($5/mo.)

All Sling TV plans include 50 hours of DVR. However, if you want to record a lot of games you don't have time to watch live, 50 hours might not do the trick. The DVR Plus add-on costs $5/mo. and boosts your recording time to 200 hours. This is also a handy feature if you prefer watching games without commercials.

For sports fans, it's important to note that Sling TV's DVR won't work with Local Now, ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network+. You'll always have to catch games on those channels live.

Total TV Deal ($21/mo.)

Sling TV also offers an "all-in-one" package that includes seven of its sports add-ons alongside a host of other entertainment and news channels, such as MTV, Disney Junior, BBC World News, VH1, Reelz, and Sportsman Channel. It costs $21/mo. with Sling Orange or Blue or $27/mo., if you have the combined plan.

If you want to use Sling TV as your main TV package, this might be a good buy. The Total TV Deal includes Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra, and Cloud DVR Plus.

Sling TV Sports Streaming Pros

Sling TV offers a number of great benefits for sports fans. Here are just a few:

Low Price

Sling TV is one of the least expensive options for live streaming sports. Compared to services like fuboTV that start at $70/mo., Sling TV is a comprehensive sports streaming option at a competitive price point.

Stream on Multiple Devices

Sling Blue and Sling Orange and Blue allow multiple users to watch their favorite sports programming. With both packages, you can stream on three different devices at one time. However, you'll only get one stream per subscription with Sling Orange.

Some Local Channels and RSNs Available

If you're looking for access to local channels and regional sports coverage on Sling TV, Fox networks, and NBC networks are available in some markets on Sling Blue. However, Sling Orange does not feature local channels.

Includes TNT, TBS, and USA Network

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue feature TNT, TBS, and USA networks. These networks broadcast a variety of sports titles and events, including NHL hockey and English Premier League soccer, and not all streaming services have them available.

Sling TV Sports Streaming Cons

For some fans, Sling TV may not be the ideal sports streaming option. Here are a few of its biggest downsides:

Clunky User Interface

Sling TV's user interface gets the job done, but it's not as intuitive, user-friendly, or sleek as some of the other streaming services. There might be a slight learning curve when you first subscribe.

Limited Access to Regional Sports Networks

Although Sling TV does include access to some Fox and NBC regional networks, CBS and ABC are both missing from this service, as are major regional sports networks, like Bally Sports. If your team plays on a specific channel, it's a good idea to check if it's available before signing up for Sling TV.

Some Sports Networks are Unavailable

Although Sling TV is on the less-expensive end of the streaming options, this platform lacks many sports networks you might find with competitors like fuboTV. Galavision, MAVTV, Stadium, and Zona Futbol are all missing on Sling TV, and many competitors offer more sports add-ons.

Our Final Recommendation

For affordable live TV streaming, Sling TV isn't a bad bet for sports fans. It offers a flexible selection of sports programming, along with add-ons that you can stack on to get sports coverage that rivals most other streaming plans.

The basic plans are also much more affordable than cable TV, so if you can find the channels you want on this service, it may be a highly affordable way to follow your favorite teams and sports. However, if you want to maximize all possible sports coverage, competitors like fuboTV may offer more complete coverage.