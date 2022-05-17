YouTube TV Cost, Networks, Channels, and Plans

What is YouTube TV?

Longtime leader in on-demand user uploaded videos, YouTube is now in the live TV streaming game. The provider offers a single plan with more than 85 available channels. If you're thinking about cutting the cord, this live and on-demand streaming service may be the right choice.

Pros:

Access to more than 85 channels

Local stations available in most areas

Unlimited DVR space

Cons:

Limited regional sports network availability

DVR recordings expire after nine months

No way to adjust recording times for live programs

YouTube TV is one of the most popular streaming services for people moving away from expensive cable subscriptions. New subscribers who take advantage of the platform's free trial can take a test drive to decide if YouTube TV is the best choice.

With only one plan available, it's easy to figure out your monthly YouTube TV cost and whether the YouTube TV channel list is a good fit for you. Add-on content is also available,including premium networks, but the majority of subscribers should get along just fine with a basic subscription.

If you're curious about what YouTube TV has to offer, here's everything you need to know about the popular streaming service.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost Per Month?

Usually YouTube TV offers one standard plan that costs $65/mo. -- although you can try the service free for 14 days. However, there's also a limited time offer that gives you your first month at the discounted rate of just $15/mo.

Beyond the standard YouTube TV price, you also have the option to pay extra for additional content. This includes networks such as HBO, Showtime, and NFL RedZone, but also the ability to stream on unlimited screens and record shows for offline viewing.

Price $65/mo. Free Trial 14 Days Entertainment Plus Bundle $30/mo. Sports Plus Add-on $11/mo. DVR Service Included in standard price

What Plans Does YouTube TV Offer?

All of YouTube TV's more than 85 channels are included in its single plan. This makes it simple to compare the live TV streaming service with competitors.

For $65/mo., YouTube TV includes access to both live networks and its on-demand library. You can add and remove extra premium channels as often as you'd like. The service does not require a long-term contract, so you can cancel at any time.



YouTube TV Monthly price $15/mo. for the first three months ($65/mo. afterwards) Free trial length 14 days No ads N/A Number of screens Three Live channels 85+ Hours with cloud DVR Unlimited

What Channels Does YouTube TV Have?

A large portion of YouTube TV's channel list (which now stands at more than 85 networks) is dedicated to the entertainment/lifestyle category. But the service also has a large chunk of sports, news, and kid-friendly networks that provide something for the whole family. In fact, most of the major cable networks are now represented on YouTube TV -- making it a solid replacement for cord-cutters.

Top entertainment and lifestyle channels include AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, History Channel, E!, FX, TBS, TNT, USA Network, and more.

Top news channels include BBC, Fox News, Cheddar, CNBC, CNN, HLN, MSNBC, Newsy, and more.

Top sports channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MotorTrend, NBA TV, NBCSN, NFL Network, and more; also included are college networks like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, and more.

Top kids and family channels include Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Universal Kids, and more.

Local Channels

YouTube TV is one of the top over-the-top (OTT) services for providing access to local networks. In fact, YouTube TV has local programming options available in 98 percent of households across the country.

This makes it easy for its subscribers to watch their local news shows and sports events. However, YouTube TV no longer offers Fox regional sports networks (RSNs) or the YES Network. There are still local sports networks available, depending on your area.

Before signing up, you can check to see if your local channels are available by entering your zip code on YouTube TV's website.

Local Networks ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC National Networks ABC News, ACCN, AMC, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, BBC, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, BTN, Bravo, CBS Sports, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CMT, Comedy Central, Comet TV, Court TV, Cozi TV, Dabl, Discovery, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Docurama, Dove, E!, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Soul, FS1, FS2, FX, FXM, FXX, Food Network, Freeform, Galavisión, GetTV, Golf Channel, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, LAFC, Law & Crime, MLB Network, MSNBC, Motortrend, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, MyNetworkTV, NBA TV, NBC News Now, NBC Sports, NBC Universo, NBCSN, NBCLX, NECN, NatGeo Wild, National Geographic, NewsNation, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, Olympics Channel, OWN, Oxygen, Paramount Network, PBS, PBS Kids, POP, QVC, SEC ESPN Network, SNY, Smithsonian Channel, StartTV, SundanceTV, SyFy, TBS, TCM, TLC, TNT, TYT, Tastemade, Teen Nick, Telemundo, The CW, Travel Channel, TruTV, TV Land, USA, UniMás, Universal Kids, Univision, VH1, and WE TV Exclusive Networks YouTube Originals

What Other Fees Does YouTube TV Have?

YouTube TV subscribers pay state and local taxes on top of the advertised price, so your total bill may be over $70/mo. The live streaming platform does not require any equipment fees and you can cancel at any time without a cancellation fee. The only other costs associated with the service would be the addition of add-on channels or bundles.

How Does YouTube TV Work?

YouTube TV makes it simple to cut the cord and maintain access to most of today's top cable and broadcast networks. While there are many video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services, YouTube TV is an OTT live streaming service that only offers one plan, so it's easier to decide if it's right for you. Once you decide to go with YouTube TV, you simply need to sign up with a Gmail account.

Each account can hold up to six profiles, so every family member can easily access the channels they watch the most. And YouTube TV can be streamed on three devices at the same time so there's no more arguing over what to watch.

YouTube TV comes with cloud DVR with an unlimited amount of storage, and you can save your recordings for up to nine months. DVR access allows you to record and save entire seasons of your favorite shows and binge them over a weekend. While you can't fast forward through commercials when you're watching a show live, once it's saved to your DVR, you can bypass the ads altogether.

Compatible Devices

Watching YouTube TV is easy using most internet-connected devices. You can cast the streaming platform to many smart TVs, get connected on a mobile device, and even watch using your go-to gaming console. Keep in mind that you may need to update your device's operating system to ensure that you can connect to YouTube TV, as the streaming service may be incompatible with older operating systems, even on compatible devices.

You can connect to and watch YouTube TV on devices including:

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

LG smart TVs

Samsung smart TVs

Vizio smart TVs

Sharp smart TVs

Android mobile devices

Android TV (Google TV)

iOS and iPadOS devices

Sony PS4

Sony PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

What Add-ons For Premium Channels and Extras Does YouTube TV Have?

YouTube TV expands on its robust channel offering by giving subscribers the option to add premium entertainment, movie, and sports channels to its lineup.



Price Acorn $6/mo. AMC Premiere $5/mo. Cinemax $10/mo. Curiosity Stream $3/mo. Entertainment Plus $30/mo. Epix $6/mo. HBO $15/mo. HBO Max $15/mo. MLB.TV $27/mo. NBA League Pass $29/mo. Showtime $11/mo. Shudder $6/mo. Sports Plus $11/mo. Starz $9/mo. Sundance Now $7/mo. Urban Movie Channel $5/mo.

YouTube TV's Sports Plus package contains seven additional sports channels, including Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Stadium, TVG, and more, while the Entertainment Plus package includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz.

YouTube TV 4K

If you're looking to stream content in 4K, you'll need to spring for the 4K Plus add-on. According to YouTube, pricing for this add-on varies, although most subscribers will see it listed as an additional $10/mo. Here's what the YouTube TV 4K package adds to your plan:

4K viewing for available content

Unlimited simultaneous streams while at home

Offline viewing for certain DVR content (mobile devices only)

Is YouTube TV Worth It?

YouTube TV is one of the most comprehensive OTT streaming services available and is a great choice for anyone looking to drop their cable or satellite service. It has plenty of options in every category -- entertainment, news, sports, and family -- and the option to add on premium networks means there's no shortage of great content available at the tip of your fingers.

With YouTube TV's 14-day free trial promo, you can quickly see if it's the best service for you. Best of all, promotions are constantly available for the service, slashing its monthly price well-below the price of cable while still offering much of the same programming. If you're looking for one of the best all-around streaming services, consider giving YouTube TV a shot.