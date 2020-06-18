Fall 2020 TV Lineup: What You Need to Know About the New and Returning Shows

With a very unconventional, COVID-19-impacted Upfronts now behind us, we can finally start looking forward to all the TV we'll be getting this fall, plus the midseason additions. There are plenty of shows that made the cut and many others that got the axe, and we've gathered the most need-to-know information about what the five broadcast networks have planned for the coming months in one easy to digest place. Without further ado, it's time to take a look at what's happening this fall on The CW, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. Check it out below!

ABC

The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelorette ABC

While you might still be wiping away your tears after theModern Family series finale, the good news for fans of ABC shows is that the network decided to renew a good amount of its slate, meaning that favorites like The Good Doctor, black-ish, and The Goldbergs will all go on to see another year. It should come as no shock that long-running titans like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelorette will both continue to hold solid spots in the lineup. Joining the schedule for 2020-2021 are David E. Kelley's Big Sky, the new comedy series Call Your Mother, which stars Kyra Sedgwick, and the revival of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones.

CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, Evil, and Bob Hearts Abishola CBS

For the 2020-2021 schedule, CBS renewed about two dozen (!!) shows, marking the returns of Young Sheldon, Mom, and Evil. All three shows within the NCIS universe — the titular NCIS and its spin-offs, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles — have earned spots in the lineup, and we'll be seeing more of All Rise, Blue Bloods, and The Neighborhood, too. As for new additions, you can get excited for the Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive, the Silence of Lambs sequel series Clarice (which will debut midseason), and a Queen Latifah-starring reboot of The Equalizer.

NBC

NBC

This fall on NBC, a great group of reliable favorites are returning. This Is Us will continue to make you cry in Season 5, and it will be joined by New Amsterdam, the One Chicago shows, and Law & Order: SVU, all of which received three-season pickups. The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Manifest are also coming back. As for new shows, Elliot Stabler fans should start rallying now because Dick Wolf is gracing us with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will see the return of Christopher Meloni's beloved detective. Also scheduled to make their debuts on NBC this fall are Young Rock, based on the childhood of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the Ted Danson comedy Mr. Mayor, co-created by Tina Fey, and Kenan Thompson's The Kenan Show.

The CW

Black Lightning, Nancy Drew, The Flash The CW

There's a lot happening on The CW this fall, including the closure Supernaturalfans deserve, with the final season set to finally finish out after being put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Riverdale,Nancy Drew, Legacies, and Roswell, New Mexicowill return with new episodes, and the network is continuing to invest in superheroes with the renewals ofBatwoman, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and The Flash. New shows include Superman & Lois, which stars Tyler Hoechlin, the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and the midseason additions Kung Fu and Republic of Sarah. The CW has also acquired the rights to a few scripted series like Coroner, Dead Pixels, Swamp Thing, and Tell Me a Story.

FOX

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1, Turtle, The Masked Singer Fox

Even with Empire over, Fox continues to forge ahead with plans for the fall lineup, and plenty of favorites are coming back. We're definitely not losing The Masked Singer anytime soon, and both 9-1-1 shows (9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star) have been renewed, too. Last Man Standing, Family Guy, Prodigal Son, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Duncanville, and Bob's Burgers are scheduled to premiere new seasons in the fall as well. New series include Call Me Kat, a comedy from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, animated ventures The Great North and Housebroken, plus the dramas NeXt and Filthy Rich, which were moved from midseason to the fall.

