This fall won't bring new episodes of Hawaii Five-0, which wrapped its 10-season run in April, but the silver lining is that a ton of other fan-favorite shows will be returning. CBS renewed 23 shows, including Young Sheldon, NCIS and spin-offs NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles, All Rise, Blue Bloods, and The Neighborhood, for the 2020-2021 season.

CBS unveiled its official 2020 fall TV schedule on May 19, and it looks like business as usual for most of your returning favorites. The schedule will remain relatively the same, with shows like The Neighborhood, All Rise, NCIS, Young Sheldon and Survivor all retaining their time slots. However, Tuesdays nights will see a bit of a shakeup with FBI and spin-off FBI: Most Wanted airing back-to-back at 9/7c and 10/9c, respectively. Plus, Sunday nights will be a big one for NCIS fans with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans also airing back-to-back.

Newcomers to the lineup include the comedy B Positive, which will lead the network's Thursday night comedy block at 8:30/7:30c, the Queen Latifah drama Equalizer, set to air Sunday nights at 8/7c, and the Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice, which is poised to debut midseason.

See the full schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.

MONDAY

8/7c: The Neighborhood

8:30/7:30c: Bob Hearts Abishola

9/8c: All Rise

10/9c: Bull

TUESDAY

8/7c: NCIS

9/8c: FBI

10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Survivor

9/8c: The Amazing Race

10/9c: Seal Team

THURSDAY

8/7c: Young Sheldon

8:30/7:30c: B POSITIVE

9/8c: Mom

9:30/8:30c: The Unicorn

10/9c: Evil

FRIDAY

8/7c: MacGyver

9/8c: Magnum P.I.

10/9c: Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8/7c: Crimetime Saturday

9/8c: Crimetime Saturday

10/9c: 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7/6c: 60 Minutes

8/7c: THE EQUALIZER

9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c: NCIS: New Orleans

MIDSEASON

CLARICE