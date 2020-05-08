Fans of Silence of the Lambs are going to be well fed this TV season. CBS has officially picked up Clarice, a sequel series to the 1991 film. The show is currently set to debut during the 2020-2021 TV season.

The new series stars Rebecca Breeds (The Originals, Pretty Little Liars) as Clarice Starling, famously portrayed by Jodie Foster in the film and created by author Thomas Harris. Set in 1993, Clarice picks up the story of the titular FBI agent six months after the events of The Silence Of the Lambs. The series will follow Clarice as she returns to the political world of Washington, D.C., and her job with the FBI, pursuing serial killers and sexual predators.

Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, and Devyn A. Tyler also star. Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Picard), Jenny Lumet (Star Trek: Discovery), and Heather Kadin executive produce alongside Aaron Baiers.

In addition to Clarice, CBS has also picked up a reboot of The Equalizer that stars Queen Latifah, as well as a new comedy from Chuck Lorre.

This story has been updated as news on Clarice has developed.