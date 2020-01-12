Fans of Silence of the Lambs are going to want to keep their eye on CBS next fall. The network announced Sunday that it is developing a sequel series, titled Clarice, and it sounds like a sure thing.

The potential new series, which has been given a series commitment, would follow Clarice Starling, famously portrayed by Jodie Foster in the film and created by author Thomas Harris, after the events of The Silence Of the Lambs. Set in 1993, Clarice would be a deep dive into the personal story of the iconic character and would follow her as she returns to the political world of Washington, D.C. and her job with the FBI, pursuing serial killers and sexual predators.

No casting for Clarice has been announced, but Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Picard) and Jenny Lumet (Star Trek: Discovery) have been tapped to executive produce.

