An exciting new slate of programming is headed to CBS this fall. The network unveiled the schedule of premiere and finale dates set to air in September and October and that lineup features the broadcast debut of several shows including One Day at a Time, along the return of some fan favorites.

The sitcom starring Rita Moreno and Justine Machado will make its network debut when Season 4 episodes air beginning Monday, Oct. 12. The modern remake of Norman Lear's classic sitcom of the same name premiered in 2017 as a Netflix original before being canceled after three seasons. However, PopTV, which is owned by ViacomCBS, picked up the series for a fourth season that will now air on the network.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Plus, CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery is also set to make its full season network debut run when Season 1 episodes air weekly on CBS starting Thursday, Sept. 24 (the series premiere also aired on the network when the series launched in 2018). Meanwhile, fans will also enjoy the return of long-running programs like The Amazing Race, which heads into its 32nd season, and Undercover Boss, which will ring in its 10th season.

See the full schedule below to see the full schedule of CBS's new premiere and finale dates.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8/7c: Big Brother

9/8c: Love Island

10/9c: 48 Hours: Suspicion

Saturday, Sept. 12

9/8c: Love Island: More to Love

10/9c: 48 Hours (Season 34 premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 20 (NFL Double Header)

7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET: 60 Minutes (Season 53 premiere)

8:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT: Big Brother

9: 30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT: Love Island

Monday, Sept. 21

9/8c: Love Island

10/9c: Manhunt: Deadly Games (broadcast premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8/7c: Big Brother

9/8c: Love Island

10/9c: Star Trek: Discovery (Season 1 broadcast premiere)

Friday, Sept. 25

8/7c: The Greatest #AtHome Videos

9/8c: Love Island

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8/7c: Love Island (Season 2 finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8/7c: The Greatest #AtHome Videos

9/8c: Undercover Boss (Season 10 premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12

9/8c: One Day at a Time (broadcast premiere, Season 4)

10/9c: Manhunt: Deadly Games

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10/9c: The FBI Declassified (season premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8/7c: Big Brother

9/8c: The Amazing Race (Season 32 premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8/7c: The Amazing Race

9/8c: Big Brother (Season 22 finale)