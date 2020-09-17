Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Summer 2020 is finally behind us, and you know what that means: It's officially time to dig back into fall TV. ABC has already announced plenty of premiere dates for its fall schedule, and the lineup is stacked with non-scripted programming.

While Dancing With the Stars is officially underway after premiering on Monday, Sept. 14, and you're probably still reeling from the Carole Baskin of it all, there's still more to come throughout the rest of September and into October and November. The Bachelorette has, to the surprise of no one, sparked a ton of questions and rumors as production on the upcoming season has progressed. Less dramatic is the premiere of the Supermarket Sweep revival, hosted by Leslie Jones, which also has an official premiere date. These shows all join the previously announced comedy lineup, which includes season premieres for black-ish, The Goldbergs, and The Conners.

The lineup doesn't include the recently canceled Stumptown, but we do finally have dates for some of our other faves like The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy. David E. Kelley's new series Big Sky also got a fall premiere date, but Kyra Sedgwick's comedy Call Your Mother is still to be determined.

Check out ABC's premiere schedule below, and learn more about the network's 2020-2021 fall lineup here. If you want to see what else is coming back this fall across the other major networks, head here. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

Monday, Sept. 14

Dancing with the Stars (8/7c)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8/7c: Celebrity Family Feud

9/8c: Press Your Luck

10/9c: Match Game

Tuesday, Oct. 13

8/7c: The Bachelorette

Friday, Oct. 16

8/7c: Shark Tank

Sunday, Oct. 18

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9/8c: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10/9c: Card Sharks

Wednesday, Oct. 21

8/7c: The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9/8c: The Conners

9:30/8:30c: black-ish

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:30/7:30c: American Housewife

Monday, Nov. 2

10/9c: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Nov. 12

8/7c: Station 19

9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (two-hour premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

10/9c: Big Sky (series premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

10/9c: For Life

Thursday, Nov. 19

10/9c: A Million Little Things

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars: 25 Most Shocking Moments