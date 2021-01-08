The Stars We Lost in 2021

Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Jan. 7. He was 93. Known for his fiery personality, Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles, four National League pennants, and eight division crowns in that time. He was named National League Manager of the Year twice. In his playing career, Lasorda played Major League Baseball for the Dodgers in 1954 and 1955 and for the Kansas City Athletics in 1956. He went on to coach for the Dodgers before becoming their manager. He famously said, "I bleed Dodger blue, and when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky."