The Stars We Lost in 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has already been marked by the deaths of multiple beloved actors, artists, sports figures, and other television personalities. Here are the stars we've lost this year.
Survivor: Palau contestant Angie Jakusz died Jan. 8 of cancer, People reports. She was 40. Jakusz, whose tattoos and piercings made her stand out from the show's usual contestants at the time, was a bartender and artist in New Orleans when she competed on Survivor's 10th season, which aired in 2005. After narrowly escaping elimination in the first episode, she went on to prove herself and endear herself to both teammates and fans. Jakusz was eventually voted off in 13th place.
Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of the magic duo Siegfried & Roy, died on Jan. 13. He was 81 years old. Siegfried & Roy, who first started performing together in 1957, were a Las Vegas staple for years before retiring in 2010. They were known for incorporating animals into their act, including white tigers, lions, and elephants. Together, the duo appeared in films like Ocean's Eleven and Showboy, and their act was the inspiration behind the 2004 animated series Father of the Pride. Roy Horn, Fischbacher's show business partner, died in 2020 of COVID-19.
Soap star John Reilly died on Jan. 9 at 84 years old. Reilly was best known for his role on General Hospital as Sean Donely, a character he played for 11 years. He also acted on other daytime dramas, including As the World Turns, Passions, and Sunset Beach, as well as on shows like the animated Iron Man series, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dallas.
Beloved director Michael Apted died in early January 2021 at the age of 73. The British filmmaker is responsible for films like The Coal Miner's Daughter, Gorillas in the Mist, and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. Apted achieved international acclaim for his work on the 7 Up documentaries, which followed 14 British children and checked in with them every seven years from age 7 to 63. Apted took over the second installment of the documentary series and helmed every installment thereafter. He won three BAFTAs and multiple DGA Awards, including two of the guild's career achievement awards.
Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Jan. 7. He was 93. Known for his fiery personality, Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles, four National League pennants, and eight division crowns in that time. He was named National League Manager of the Year twice. In his playing career, Lasorda played Major League Baseball for the Dodgers in 1954 and 1955 and for the Kansas City Athletics in 1956. He went on to coach for the Dodgers before becoming their manager. He famously said, "I bleed Dodger blue, and when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky."
Actress and singer Marion Ramsey, best known for her role in the Police Academy franchise, died Jan. 7 at age 73. Ramsey played soft-spoken officer, and later sergeant, Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy films throughout the 1980s. She was also a Broadway veteran who got her start on the stage, performing in productions like Hello, Dolly!, Miss Moffat (opposite Bette Davis), and the hit show Eubie! On TV, she was a regular on the 1976 sketch show Cos, appeared in shows like The Jeffersons, and voiced a role in the animated series The Addams Family.
Dave Creek, lead character designer for Bob's Burgers, died Jan. 7 following a skydiving accident. He was 42. Creek had worked on Bob's Burgers since its debut in 2011. His other credits included the Apple TV+ series Central Park, Brickleberry, and the TV special Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.
Actress Tanya Roberts died on Jan. 4 at age 65. Her partner, Lance O'Brien, confirmed her death on Jan. 5 after multiple conflicting reports regarding her health. Roberts' claim to fame arrived in 1980, when she replaced Shelley Hack on the fifth season of Charlie's Angels. One of her most memorable roles of all time came in 1985, when she starred as Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in A View to Kill. She later became known to a new generation when she starred as Midge Pinciotti, Donna's (Laura Prepon) kooky mother, on That '70s Show. Her last appearance on screen was in an episode of Showtime's 2005 comedy Barbershop.
Barbara Shelley died Jan. 4 after contracting COVID-19. She was 88 years old. The actress appeared in multiple Hammer Films horror productions, including Blood of the Vampire, Dracula: Prince of Darkness, and Quatermass and the Pit. She also starred in 1960s horror classic Village of the Damned. Her TV credits include Blake's 7, Doctor Who, and EastEnders. Director Joe Dante said of the actress on Twitter, "Goodbye to one of the classiest, most beautiful and underrated of all the genre actresses." The Haunting of Bly Manor director Axelle Carolyn also praised Shelley as "one of the greatest icons of British horror."
Kerry Vincent, Food Network judge and host, died on Jan. 3. She was 75 years old. A Food Network staple, Vincent appeared as a judge on Food Network Challenge and hosted the network's Save My Bakery. She also judged on The Great Australian Bake Off. In addition to her work on TV, Vincent co-founded the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show.