Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dead at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at 99 years old. Buckingham Palace announced the news on the royal family's website.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Palace statement said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

He had been hospitalized to treat an infection and undergo a procedure for a heart condition in February and March.

Born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, Philip was educated in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in his early life after his family was exiled from Greece when he was an infant. He later joined the British Royal Navy at 18. In 1947, he married Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, prior to her becoming queen in 1952. Together, Philip and Elizabeth have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

During his career as a royal, Philip founded The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a program for young people that focused on self-improvement. He also wrote several books, was a competitive carriage driver, and painted in his spare time, with several of his works hanging in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. In 2017, he retired from his royal duties after completing over 22,000 solo engagements and delivering over 5,000 speeches.

Although the Duke of Edinburgh was known for his blunt, often offensive sense of humor (which his defenders would often attribute to him being "a product of his generation"), he was well liked by the British public, and viewed as a loyal partner to the queen. He was the longest-serving spouse of a reigning British monarch.

He has been portrayed by several actors, including Christopher Lee in 1982's Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story, James Cromwell in 2006's The Queen, and Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies in the Netflix series The Crown.

Philip is survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, his four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and nine great-grandchildren.